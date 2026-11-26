Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc addresses recent teammate collisions with Lewis Hamilton, denying number one status clauses and affirming his team integrity.

Charles Leclerc addressed intense speculation regarding his standing within Ferrari following a series of high-profile collisions with teammate Lewis Hamilton during the current Formula One season. Speaking at the Qatar Grand Prix on Thursday, November 26, the Monegasque driver firmly rejected narratives questioning his loyalty to the Scuderia.

Leclerc Denies Number One Driver Status Clause

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc explicitly dismissed rumors suggesting his new contract includes a clause guaranteeing him number one status within the team hierarchy. He clarified that such a provision never existed in his agreement with the Italian manufacturer and stated he has no interest in holding a privileged position over his colleague. Leclerc emphasized that the focus remains strictly on collective performance rather than individual hierarchy, aiming to steer the team back toward championship contention after years of absence from the top step of the podium.

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Response to Recent Track Collisions With Hamilton

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc acknowledged the growing tension resulting from recent incidents with Lewis Hamilton, including crashes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Monza, and Mexico. He admitted that mistakes are inevitable in high-speed competition but stressed that the team must minimize errors between drivers to avoid losing valuable points. Leclerc took personal responsibility for the Las Vegas incident, describing the surrounding tension as something that needs to be dissipated to ensure positive outcomes in the future.

Ferrari Leadership Enforces Strict Rules of Engagement

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc explained that team principal Fred Vasseur has imposed strict regulations regarding track conduct that he cannot publicly disclose. The French manager previously labeled the latest clashes as unacceptable, prompting a directive for drivers to adhere to specific rules of engagement during races. While Leclerc refused to reveal the details of these internal protocols, he assured fans that the leadership is determined to prevent further intra-team conflicts that could jeopardize their constructors' championship position.

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Leclerc and Hamilton Maintain Strong Off-Track Relationship

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc highlighted that his professional relationship with Lewis Hamilton remains positive and constructive despite the on-track friction. The seven-time champion and the Monegasque driver engaged in a constructive discussion prior to the Qatar event to clear the air and realign their expectations. This open communication underscores the mutual respect between two of the sport's most successful drivers, even as they compete fiercely for race positions in the final stages of the season.

Ferrari Targets Constructors Championship Victory in Final Races

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc affirmed his commitment to helping the team secure second place in the constructors' standings against champions Mercedes in the remaining two races. The Italian marque has not won a title since 2008 and views the current campaign as a critical step toward returning to the pinnacle of motorsport. Leclerc vowed to do everything necessary to bring Ferrari back to the top, reinforcing his long-standing dedication to the team since joining in 2019.