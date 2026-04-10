Charmaine Hui Reflects on Late Father Benz Hui: Regret, Gratitude, and Cherished Memories

In a heartfelt YouTube podcast, Charmaine Hui, daughter of the late actor Benz Hui, shares her feelings about her father's passing, expressing regret at his early death but gratitude for his experience of grandparenthood. She also recounts humorous and touching memories, revealing a loving and complex relationship.

Charmaine Hui , daughter of the late Hong Kong actor Benz Hui , shared her feelings of regret and gratitude in a recent YouTube podcast released on April 9, 2025, with Cantopop singer-actress Toby Leung . Charmaine expressed deep sadness that her father passed away before she had the opportunity to have children of her own. However, she found solace and joy in the fact that Benz Hui experienced grandparenthood through his stepson's daughter.

This poignant conversation revealed a daughter's heartfelt reflections on loss, the preciousness of family, and the enduring love that transcended time. Charmaine reflected on her father's passing when she was 28 years old. She explained that his death occurred much earlier than she had anticipated, and it significantly disrupted her life plans. Charmaine mentioned her parent's age when she was born and the expectation that she would have many more years to spend time with them and fulfill her filial duties. Despite the sadness, Charmaine cherished the additional time she was able to spend with her father in the five years leading up to his passing. She recalled a memorable month spent with her father and family in Europe, a period filled with shared experiences and strengthened bonds. The experience highlighted the importance of family, and the way in which Benz Hui prioritized those relationships. Charmaine recounted how much her father adored his step-granddaughter. She expressed her regret that he would not see her own children, believing he would have been a wonderful grandfather. Charmaine highlighted Benz Hui's innate ability to love, which Toby Leung described as overwhelming, leading Charmaine to jest that she was jealous. She fondly remembered how her father had changed his phone wallpaper from her photo to one of his granddaughter. She expressed her happiness that her father had the chance to experience the joy of grandparenthood, particularly with her niece. Charmaine felt that her niece resembled her childhood self, and she believed her father compensated for the time they couldn't spend together when she was young, due to his work. Benz doted on his granddaughter, showering her with gifts, such as toy cars and Pokémon items, purchasing them in large quantities to the amusement of Charmaine, and turning their home into a playful environment. Charmaine’s reflection revealed the bond between a father and daughter, and the sense of longing after loss. \Charmaine further shared humorous anecdotes about her father, offering insights into his personality beyond his public persona. She revealed that Benz, despite his need for makeup for his acting roles, was unfamiliar with skincare. She recalled an instance where she instructed him on how to use a skincare set. When she woke up the next day, she found out that he was confused, explaining that his face felt sticky, only to realize he had forgotten to rinse off the facial wash. She added that it was one of the little funny secrets they had that embarrassed her father. In another lighthearted memory, Charmaine recalled her father's secret habit of smoking at home. Years ago, while looking for her dog downstairs, she encountered her father, who was ascending the stairs and smelled of cigarette smoke. He tried to explain the smell was from his makeup, which, Charmaine humorously pointed out, she could easily distinguish from cigarette smoke. These stories provided a glimpse into the ordinary, relatable side of a beloved actor, showcasing his simple pleasures and endearing quirks. Charmaine’s descriptions displayed a deep sense of love for her father, as well as the ability to share the moments, which humanized Benz Hui beyond his fame. These reflections on Benz Hui’s life are a testament to the enduring power of family love and the impact of a father's presence in a daughter's life, even after his passing





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