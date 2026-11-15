Cheng Han Yong Secures Double Fortune in Ipoh with Singapore Pools Trophy Win

Trainer Cheng Han Yong celebrates a rare double victory at the Perak Turf Club in Ipoh on November 15, with Fortune Rising winning the Singapore Pools Trophy.

Trainer Cheng Han Yong achieved a historic double victory at the Perak Turf Club in Ipoh on November 15, securing wins in both the Group 1 Coronation Cup and the Singapore Pools Trophy. This remarkable feat came just three weeks before his primary objective, the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor scheduled for December 6 at the Kuala Lumpur venue. The decision to send horses to Ipoh against initial hesitation ultimately paid off, validating the trainer's strategic gamble to target stakes money ahead of the major local championship.

Singapore Pools Trophy Victory Details

The Singapore Pools Trophy, a RM100,000 Open race over 1,200 meters, served as the third edition of the event honoring the Singaporean betting organization. Fortune Rising, a five-year-old Alabama Express horse, captured the title for trainer Cheng Han Yong. The horse, carrying the red and blue silks of owner Lee Swee Eng, finished ahead of Banker'ssweetheart ridden by Johari Kamaruddin. The victory was notable for mirroring the performance of Cheng's other star, Fortune Tree, in the adjacent Group 1 Coronation Cup race earlier that same day.

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Cheng Han Yong Strategic Decision Process

Cheng Han Yong initially planned to rest Fortune Tree, a sixth-year-old Ardrossan horse, to prepare for the 2,000-meter Piala Emas Sultan Selangor. He feared that traveling to Ipoh would disrupt the careful training regimen required for the longer distance. However, the allure of winning additional stakes money and the prestige of cup races prompted a change in plans. Assistant trainer Michael White represented the stable in Ipoh, while Cheng Han Yong flew to New Zealand for the Ready-To-Run sale.

Simon Leong and Partnership Expansion

Simon Leong, the Chief Product Officer of Singapore Pools, attended the celebrations to strengthen ties with Malaysian racing partners. He highlighted the deep heritage of racing in the region, tracing it back to the founding of the Straits Racing Association in 1896. Leong expressed delight at the Perak Turf Club hosting the Singapore Pools Trophy for the third time, noting the shared passion for the sport. The organization aims to broaden the audience for Malaysian racing in Singapore and across its international network.

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Jockey Shafiq Rizuan Dual Performance

Jockey Shafiq Rizuan played a pivotal role in the double success, riding both Fortune Rising and Fortune Tree to victory. His performance in the Singapore Pools Trophy was described as flawless, with Fortune Rising setting the pace and never looking back in the final stretch. Rizuan's ability to execute the precise race patterns required by Cheng Han Yong was a key factor in the stable's treble bonus, which also included Dragon Cavallo's win in the second race.

Future Plans for Piala Emas Bid

Fortune Tree now faces the challenge of the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor, the third leg of a Triple Crown series. The horse has already won the Tunku Gold Cup over 1,200 meters and the Selangor Gold Cup over 1,600 meters. Cheng Han Yong acknowledged that the 2,000-meter distance remains a question mark, although he is confident in the horse's fitness and heart. The trainer remains guarded about the final outcome but is optimistic about the horse's potential to complete the series.