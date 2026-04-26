Chicago Police Officer Killed, Another Critically Injured in Hospital Shooting

A Chicago police officer died and another was critically injured after a suspect in custody opened fire at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital. The suspect was later apprehended, and an investigation is ongoing.

A somber atmosphere descended upon Chicago on Saturday, April 25, 2026, as a police officer tragically lost their life and another sustained critical injuries in a shooting at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The incident unfolded around 10:50 a.m. when a man, initially in police custody and receiving medical attention at the hospital, unexpectedly opened fire on the officers who were guarding him. Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling addressed the media, confirming the devastating news. He stated that officers had transported an individual to the Swedish hospital for observation, and during this process, two officers were shot.

One officer was immediately pronounced dead at the scene, while the second remains in critical condition, battling for their life within the very hospital where the attack occurred. The swift and decisive response of law enforcement led to the suspect’s apprehension shortly after he fled the hospital building. A firearm was recovered at the scene, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation. The hospital immediately initiated a lockdown procedure following the shooting, prioritizing the safety of patients and staff.

Hospital officials confirmed through a Facebook post that the individual involved was in the custody of law enforcement when brought to the emergency department for treatment. Standard protocols were followed, including the use of a metal detector wand upon arrival, and the suspect was under constant escort by law enforcement personnel throughout his time within the hospital. Despite these precautions, the suspect managed to discharge a weapon, targeting the officers before making his escape.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his profound sadness and acknowledged the difficulty of the day for the city, describing the event as a true tragedy. He emphasized the city’s commitment to providing comprehensive mental health support services to the police officers, recognizing the emotional toll such incidents take on those who serve and protect. The Mayor underscored the importance of ensuring officers have the resources they need to continue their vital work in the face of such adversity.

Superintendent Snelling detailed that the investigation is currently underway, and while he refrained from releasing specific details to avoid compromising the process, he did offer some information regarding the fallen and injured officers. He explained that the officers involved were primarily serving as transport officers, responsible for the secure movement of individuals in custody. The officer who tragically died was a 38-year-old veteran of the force, having served with the department for ten years.

The injured officer, also a dedicated member of the Chicago Police Department, is a 57-year-old with an impressive 21 years of service. The names of the officers are being withheld out of respect for their families, allowing them time to grieve and process the devastating loss. The incident has sparked an outpouring of grief and support from the community, highlighting the inherent risks faced by law enforcement officers every day.

The investigation will focus on understanding how the suspect was able to obtain and discharge a weapon while under police custody and within a hospital setting, aiming to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. The focus remains on supporting the families of the officers and ensuring the full recovery of the injured officer





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