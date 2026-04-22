Child Hospitalized After Footwear Trapped in Escalator at Bugis Junction

A child was rescued and taken to hospital after their shoe became stuck in an escalator at Bugis Junction mall in Singapore on Wednesday, April 22nd. The SCDF responded to the incident and successfully freed the child using specialized rescue equipment. The affected escalator has been temporarily closed as a safety precaution.

A concerning incident unfolded at Bugis Junction shopping mall in Singapore on Wednesday afternoon, April 22nd, resulting in a child requiring hospital treatment. The incident involved a young shopper’s footwear becoming dangerously trapped within the mechanics of an escalator.

Initial reports and circulating video footage depict a scene of immediate concern, with a gathering of bystanders attempting to assist while mall security personnel responded swiftly to the unfolding situation. The incident occurred around 12:30 PM, prompting a rapid response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The situation quickly escalated as it became clear that conventional methods were insufficient to free the child’s foot.

Witnesses described a focused effort, utilizing torchlights to better illuminate the area within the escalator’s machinery, as security staff worked diligently to assess the situation and prepare for a more complex rescue operation. Recognizing the need for specialized equipment and expertise, the mall authorities immediately contacted the SCDF. Upon arrival, SCDF personnel deployed rescue equipment specifically designed for such scenarios, carefully and methodically working to dislodge the trapped footwear without causing further injury to the child.

The successful extraction was followed by immediate medical attention, and the child was transported to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for a thorough evaluation and any necessary treatment. The entire operation underscored the potential dangers associated with escalator use and the importance of swift and coordinated emergency response. Following the rescue, Bugis Junction management took immediate action to prioritize the safety of other shoppers.

As a precautionary measure, the escalator involved in the incident was promptly closed off to prevent any further accidents. A spokesperson for the mall confirmed the incident in a statement released on Wednesday, detailing the sequence of events and emphasizing the mall’s commitment to shopper safety. The spokesperson reiterated that the well-being of customers is paramount and that the mall is actively providing support to the affected family.

They confirmed that they are in direct contact with the family, offering assistance and expressing their concern. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance when using escalators, particularly for young children, and highlights the crucial role of emergency services in responding to such incidents.

Investigations are likely to be conducted to determine the exact cause of the footwear becoming trapped and to assess whether any improvements to escalator safety measures are necessary to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The mall’s swift response and cooperation with the SCDF were praised by observers, demonstrating a commitment to responsible mall management and public safety





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Bugis Junction Escalator Child SCDF Rescue Hospital Singapore Accident Safety

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