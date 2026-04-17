Child Left Behind at Petrol Station Drives Family Over 130km Home in Shocking Oversight

A family's trip turned bizarre when they drove home without their six-year-old daughter after a toilet break at a petrol station, only realizing their mistake miles away. Police were called to assist in reuniting the frightened child with her parents.

A family's journey took an astonishing turn when they inadvertently left their six-year-old daughter behind at a petrol station kiosk during a toilet break, only realizing their mistake once they had driven over 130 kilometers back to their home in Nong Prue district. The incident, as reported by Thai publication Thaiger on Thursday, April 16, unfolded after the family, arriving in a convoy of three vehicles, made a stop. The young girl had stepped away to use the restroom, and upon her return, discovered her family had already departed, leaving her alone.

Employees at the petrol station, noticing the unattended child, promptly contacted the local police for assistance. Authorities attempted to reach the parents for immediate reunification, but faced an obstacle: the distressed child could not recall any license plate numbers or her parents' contact details. Resourceful officers then utilized the girl's name as a key search term within the civil registry system, successfully identifying her parents, according to Khaosod.

Following the identification, officers contacted the child's father, who resided in Bangkok. He was informed that his daughter was safe and being cared for at a police station in the Nong Prue district of Kanchanaburi province, a location considerably closer to the family's residence than their initial destination. While under the protection of the police, the child was reportedly frightened, but the officers made every effort to ensure her comfort and security until her guardians arrived to collect her.

A statement subsequently shared on a now-deleted Facebook post by the Khao Din Police Station expressed their satisfaction in being able to assist the family during this unusual ordeal.





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Child Left Behind Thailand Petrol Station Police Assistance Family Oversight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Child charged $2 for own water at Geylang restaurant under no outside drinks rule, netizens have mixed views%

Read more »

Kensho Ono, Acclaimed Voice Actor Behind Kuroko's Basketball and Attack On Titan, to Grace Singapore for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway PremiereFans of popular anime will have a unique opportunity to meet Kensho Ono, the celebrated voice actor known for his roles in Kuroko's Basketball, Spy X Family, and Attack On Titan. Ono is set to attend the gala premiere of Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery Of Nymph Circe in Singapore on May 8th. The event, held at Golden Village VivoCity, will offer two distinct sessions for attendees, each with exclusive merchandise packages. This marks a significant occasion for the mecha franchise's fanbase in Singapore, allowing them to connect with a star voice actor who has lent his talents to some of the most beloved anime series of recent years. The film itself is the continuation of the Hathaway Noa storyline, delving deeper into the character's fight against a corrupt regime.

Read more »

Fuel prices in Malaysia fall; 97-octane petrol now at $1.65In tandem with easing global oil prices, the Malaysian government on April 15 (Wednesday) announced that it has decreased pump prices, effective Thursday.

Read more »

UK Prime Minister Demands Greater Child Safety from Social Media GiantsBritish Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with social media industry leaders to urge them to take greater responsibility for child safety online, calling for credible protections beyond superficial tweaks and highlighting growing concerns about online harms and pressures faced by young people.

Read more »

Europe has 'maybe 6 weeks of jet fuel left,' energy agency head warnsPARIS — Europe has 'maybe six weeks or so' of remaining jet fuel supplies, the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday (April 16) in a wide-ranging interview, warning of possible flight cancellations 'soon' if oil supplies remain blocked by the Iran war.

Read more »

What to know about Pakistan’s army chief and his role as mediator between Iran and the USField Marshal Asim Munir is tasked with maintaining behind-the-scenes contacts with American and Iranian political and military leaders in an effort to de-escalate the widening regional crisis.

Read more »