ChildAid 2026 Raises $2.31M With Open-Air UOB Plaza Festival

ChildAid 2026 broke tradition by hosting its free festival at UOB Plaza Atrium on Nov 13, raising $2.31 million for child welfare charities in Singapore's CBD.

ChildAid 2026 successfully raised $2,313,000 during its landmark outdoor festival held at UOB Plaza Atrium on Nov 13. This significant financial outcome marks the first time the annual event moved beyond traditional concert halls to become a free public festival in Singapore's Central Business District.

The initiative, co-organized by The Straits Times and The Business Times, transformed the financial hub into an open-air arts venue. It attracted office workers and passers-by to witness performances and contribute to causes supporting vulnerable children.

Also read Free 2-day festival at UOB Plaza with live performances, food and games as ChildAid returns

ChildAid 2026 Financial Breakdown and Beneficiaries

ChildAid 2026 directs its raised funds to two primary organizations: the ST School Pocket Money Fund and the BT Budding Artists Fund. The total of $2,313,000 includes donations received prior to the event, while ongoing contributions through Giving.sg will be added to the final total after the event concludes.

The financial support was bolstered by significant contributions from major corporate and private donors. UOB served as the venue sponsor and provided donations, alongside the Muslim Mas Foundation. Additional key contributors included the estate of Lim Chin Hua and the Choo family, who donated in memory of the late Choo Lye Heng and Lim Swee Hiang.

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Minister David Neo Officially Opens Free Public Festival

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Education David Neo served as the Guest of Honour for ChildAid 2026. He officially opened the festival at 12.45pm by placing the first clicker on the Clicker Wall, a symbolic gesture that invited the public to participate in the fundraising effort.

Neo also donated his personal guitar, which he had owned since his college days, for $8,888. The instrument was presented to Singapore Palace Museum co-founder May Huang and representative Toh Soon Hock. During his appearance, he received Rooted, an original painting by Toh Jia Ming, a student supported by the BT Budding Artists Fund.

133 Performers Bring Music and Dance to UOB Plaza Atrium

The festival format for ChildAid 2026 featured more than 133 performers across 44 acts presenting music, dance, and theatre over two days. Audiences could lounge on picnic-style seating while young talents took the stage, including pianist Kate Tang, the Jete Studios Jazz Ensemble, and violinist Travis Wong.

Tang, 16, performed George Gershwin's The Man I Love, a change from her initial plan to play Ravel. She explained that the laid-back, jazzy piece fit the open-air mood better. Also performing was Aparaajith Venkatraman, 10, who sang Leaning On A Lamp-post, and eleven-year-old violinist Travis Wong, who played Dance Of The Goblins.

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UOB Foundation Leader Highlights Inclusivity and Child Welfare

Janet Young, chairman of the UOB Foundation, emphasized the importance of making the spirit of giving visible and inclusive. She stated that every child deserves the opportunity to discover their potential and pursue their aspirations.

By moving the event to the UOB Plaza Atrium, the organizers aimed to celebrate the confidence and creativity of young talents. The initiative seeks to inspire more people in the financial district to play a part in building a better future for every child.

ChildAid Raises Over $32 Million Since 2005 for Charities

ChildAid has now raised more than $32 million since its inception in 2005. These funds have consistently supported the ST School Pocket Money Fund and the BT Budding Artists Fund, providing essential resources for student development and artistic growth.

The festival continues on Nov 14 from 11am to 8pm at UOB Atrium, located at 80 Raffles Place. Admission remains free, with visitors able to buy clickers for $2 to $10 and donate via Giving.sg, str.sg/CA2026, or PayNow QR codes.