Chilean Tourist Charged for Theft of Versace Sunglasses at Changi Airport

A 45-year-old Chilean man will be charged in court on Friday for stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses worth S$389.91 from a shop in Changi Airport Terminal 2 transit area. He was arrested by Airport Police after a shop assistant spotted the theft on CCTV and followed him. The sunglasses were recovered. The offense carries a penalty of up to seven years imprisonment.

A 45-year-old Chilean man is set to appear in court on Friday, June 5, 2026, after allegedly stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses worth S$389.91 from a retail store at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The incident occurred on May 27 within the transit area of the terminal, a highly monitored zone where thousands of travelers pass daily. According to a police statement released on Thursday, a shop assistant discovered the sunglasses missing from a display shelf and immediately reviewed closed-circuit television footage from the store. The footage captured a man matching the suspect's description taking the eyewear and concealing it. The assistant then spotted the individual nearby and began following him discreetly.

When the man realized he was being tailed, he discarded the sunglasses, likely hoping to avoid detection. However, his actions were already recorded, and officers from the Airport Police Division swiftly arrested him before his scheduled flight could depart. The stolen sunglasses were recovered and returned to the store. The suspect will be charged with theft in dwelling, a serious offense under Singapore law that carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The police emphasized that such incidents are rare at Changi Airport, which is known for its stringent security measures and 24/7 surveillance. They urged travelers to refrain from opportunistic theft, warning that modern CCTV systems and vigilant staff make it nearly impossible to evade detection. The case highlights the effectiveness of airport security protocols and the quick response of law enforcement.

Theft in a dwelling place, which includes commercial spaces within transit areas, is treated with severity due to the breach of trust and safety. The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed pending court proceedings, is expected to face charges under Section 380 of the Penal Code. This section specifically addresses theft in a building, tent, or vessel used as a dwelling, property for custody of goods, or places of worship.

The penalty applicable includes imprisonment up to seven years, a fine, or both. The police also reiterated their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security at Changi Airport, a major international hub. They advised passengers to secure their belongings and report any suspicious activity immediately. The incident serves as a deterrent for potential offenders, as the combination of technology and human vigilance ensures swift accountability.

While the value of the stolen item is relatively modest, the legal consequences are severe, reinforcing Singapore's zero-tolerance stance on crime. The court will decide on the case on Friday, and further details may emerge during the hearing. The arrest underscores the importance of cooperation between retail staff and airport police in preventing and solving crimes. The shop assistant's proactive role in identifying and tracking the suspect was crucial.

The police also noted that the suspect's nationality and travel status do not influence the handling of the case; all individuals are subject to the same laws. This case follows a pattern of increasing vigilance at Changi Airport, which has invested heavily in security infrastructure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. The incident is a reminder that no lapse in security should be taken for granted, and offenders will be held accountable regardless of their background or intentions.

The recovery of the sunglasses and the swift arrest demonstrate the efficiency of the airport's response mechanisms. As the case proceeds to court, it will serve as a cautionary tale for anyone considering similar actions within the transit area. The police also advised the public to avoid engaging in any form of theft, as the consequences extend beyond legal penalties to include personal reputation and travel restrictions.

The 45-year-old Chilean man now faces a legal process that could result in a criminal record, affecting his ability to travel and work internationally. The theft of luxury goods, often targeted by thieves due to their high resale value, is closely monitored by authorities. In this instance, the quick action of the staff and police prevented a potential loss for the retailer. The case also highlights the importance of ethical behavior in transit areas, where passengers from diverse backgrounds coexist.

Maintaining respect for property and law is essential for the smooth operation of such international gateways. The police encourage anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward. The Changi Airport community remains committed to safety, and this incident reaffirms that commitment. With the upcoming court date, all eyes will be on the proceedings to ensure justice is served





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Theft Changi Airport Versace Sunglasses Chilean Arrest

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