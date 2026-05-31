China Absent but Central at Shangri-La Dialogue 2026

Despite China's defence minister not attending, the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore focused heavily on China's military posture, with debates on Japan's defence policy, South China Sea incidents, and the Philippines' arbitration ruling.

The 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore concluded on Sunday with China remaining the central focus despite the absence of its defence minister. The three-day conference, which drew over 550 delegates including military leaders and senior officials from more than 40 countries, saw heated exchanges over China's military expansion, regional security, and maritime disputes.

Led by Major General Meng Xiangqing from the People's Liberation Army National Defence University, the Chinese delegation faced pointed questions from participants. One of the most contentious sessions involved Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who defended Tokyo's defence posture while criticising Beijing's lack of transparency. Koizumi reiterated that Japan has 'consistently respected international law' and stressed efforts to maintain a free and open international order.

He said Japan's door to dialogue is always open, but accused China of 'rapidly expanding its military capabilities across a wide range of areas without sufficient transparency'. In response, Major General Meng questioned whether a country that has 'never fully eradicated the remnants of militarism' can claim moral authority to lecture others. Meng also criticised Japan's push to revise its pacifist constitution and three non-nuclear principles, as well as its pursuit of allied nuclear weapons deployment on Japanese territory.

He expressed serious doubts about Japan's trustworthiness among Asian countries that suffered under its past aggression. Another flashpoint was the South China Sea, where Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius addressed an incident involving the frigate HNLMS De Ruyter. Beijing accused the vessel of illegally intruding into the Paracel Islands, which China claims as part of its territory.

The Netherlands maintained that the ship followed a planned route in full accordance with international law, operating in waters where freedom of navigation applies without entering territorial waters. Chinese delegate Liu countered that the Dutch side talks about respecting sovereignty but uses freedom of navigation as a pretext to violate China's rights.

Meanwhile, Philippines Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. marked the 10th anniversary of the arbitral tribunal ruling that favoured Manila over China in the South China Sea case. Teodoro affirmed that the ruling established that maritime entitlements derive from international law, not historic rights, and accused Beijing of not honouring its obligations. The dialogue highlighted ongoing tensions and the need for continued communication.

Koizumi recalled a fruitful discussion with Chinese counterpart Dong Jun last year and stressed the importance of persistent, candid dialogue even on difficult issues. He asked delegates to convey his regards to Dong Jun. The discussions underscored how China's military modernisation and assertive posture in the region remain key concerns for many nations, shaping the security landscape in the Indo-Pacific





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