China and Philippines Pledge Dialogue After Foreign Ministers Call

China and the Philippines agreed to maintain dialogue despite strained ties, offering differing accounts of a call between their foreign ministers ahead of regional summits.

MANILA, Nov 4 - China and the Philippines pledged to maintain dialogue and communication despite strained ties, as both countries offered their own account of a recent call between their foreign ministers.

Lazaro Wang Yi Discuss Regional Ties

The Philippine foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro spoke with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at length on Tuesday, describing the phone call as frank, pragmatic and constructive. Wang said relations between their countries face malicious interference and accused some politicians of irrational and intolerable conduct that crossed China's red lines, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday. The Philippines said it takes its responsibilities as this year's ASEAN chair seriously.

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Both ministers assured each other that their leaders would be accorded the proper courtesies during the ASEAN summit in Manila and at APEC meetings in Shenzhen later this month. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to attend ASEAN meetings in Manila, the Philippine foreign ministry said. The call took place on Tuesday, Nov 3, according to the Philippine foreign ministry.

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The two sides characterized the conversation differently, with Manila stressing its constructive tone while Beijing focused on what it called interference and conduct that crossed its red lines. The differing accounts underscore the delicate state of relations between the two countries. Both governments nonetheless committed to keeping communication channels open as the Philippines prepares to host major regional gatherings. Wang Yi is China's foreign minister and a senior figure in Chinese diplomacy.

He spoke during a press conference after the 11th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers Meeting in Beijing, China, on Nov 4. Ma. Theresa Lazaro is the Philippine foreign minister and represents the country as it holds the ASEAN chair this year. Her ministry described the call as frank and pragmatic, signaling a willingness to manage differences through direct talks.

Premier Li Qiang Attends Manila Summit

The ASEAN summit in Manila later this month will bring together leaders from across Southeast Asia and major partners. The APEC meetings in Shenzhen will follow, with both events expected to draw high-level Chinese participation. Beijing's decision to send Premier Li Qiang to the ASEAN meetings in Manila reflects the importance China places on the regional agenda. The Philippine foreign ministry confirmed his expected attendance.

The mutual assurances about proper courtesies for leaders suggest both sides want to avoid diplomatic incidents during the summit season. The pledge to maintain dialogue comes even as the two countries remain at odds over various issues. Observers will watch closely whether the commitment to communication translates into calmer interactions at the upcoming summits. For now, both capitals are signaling a desire to keep talking while defending their positions.