China and Russia Leaders Express Progress in Strategic Ties as Putin Arrives for Summit Talks in Beijing

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first Russia visit by a Chinese leader since the end of World War II. Xi and Putin exchanged views on international issues during the summit, with the latter expecting to push for stronger energy connections.

Russia n President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on May 20.

BEIJING — China and Russia's leaders lauded on Wednesday (May 20) the progress in their strategic ties, as they met in Beijing for summit talks where Moscow is expected to push for stronger energy links. President Xi Jinping welcomed President Vladimir Putin with an honor guard and a gun salute at the Great Hall of the People, as children waved Chinese and Russian flags





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Russia Summit Talks Strategic Ties President Xi Jinping President Vladimir Putin Great Hall Of The People Encounter Over Tea Gun Salute Optoics Rival Political And Military Ties Cheered By Chinese State Media Energy Supply Shortages Linked To The Conflict Power Of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline Russia-China Relationships Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Visit To Moscow Strengthening Partnership

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan President Seeks Direct Talk Between Trump and Taiwan's President Amid U.S.-China TensionsPresident Lai Ching-te of Taiwan expressed willingness to establish direct communication with President Donald Trump, following the US president's participation in a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi clarified that Trump's comments on Taiwan were 'unnecessary concern' for Taiwan, expressing hope to establish direct communication with the US president.

Read more »

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping struggle to reach trade agreement during summitDespite the focus on strategic stability during the summit, the limited progress on trade and the Iran war leaves investor enthusiasm in check.

Read more »

Putin and Xi Jinping Meet in Beijing, with Positive Momentum in CooperationRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing on Wednesday, discussing the strong, positive momentum in cooperation between Russia and China, despite unfavourable external factors.

Read more »

Xi and Putin discuss unwavering alliance amid Russia-Ukraine tensionsThe meeting between Xi and Putin, following the US-China summit, will be closely watched as their ties continue to grow despite Western sanctions on Russia's energy sector due to its war on Ukraine. Russia seeks to diversify its energy exports to China.

Read more »