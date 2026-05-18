State news agency Xinhua reported that China-Russia relations are at their best period in history, with Xi Jinping and Putin maintaining close communication. Practical cooperation drives their relationship, and they coordinate on the international stage to uphold fairness and resist Western hostility. Recent visits by political leaders further strengthen these ties. China's role in supporting Russia is similar to how the West supports Ukraine but denies providing Russia with weapons and military components.

State news agency Xinhua reported that Xi Jinping and Putin have maintained close communication over the past decade, with head-of-state diplomacy serving as an advantage for high-level relations.

China-Russia relations, under strategic guidance, provide stability and certainty amidst a complex situation. Practical cooperation is the driving force behind the relationship, with fields like AI, aerospace, green economy, and cross-border e-commerce flourishing. China-Russia trade reached US$227.9 billion in 2025 and has increased by 19.7 per cent. Suifenhe has been a testing ground for the warming ties.

China-Russia relations are at their best period in history, characterized by permanent good neighbourly friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. Recent visits by political leaders further strengthen these ties. China does just enough to support Russia, similar to how the West supports Ukraine, but denies providing weapons and military components to Russia





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China-Russia Relations Xi Jinping And Putin Head-Of-State Diplomacy Complex And Volatile International Situation Practical Cooperation Bilateral Trade Artificial Intelligence Aerospace Green Economy Cross-Border E-Commerce Suifenhe Testing Ground International Commentator International Conflict Western Rivalry

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