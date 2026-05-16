China and US agree to expand agricultural trade through tariff reductions

China and the United States have agreed to expand agricultural trade through tariff reductions and tackle non-tariff barriers and market access issues, according to China's commerce ministry. The agreements are preliminary and will be finalised as soon as possible.

Market watchers expect a 10 per cent cut in soybean tariffs , which could allow private Chinese crushers to resume purchases that were largely sidelined during last year's US harvest, when state crop traders were the only buyers.

China and the United States have agreed to expand agricultural trade through tariff reductions and tackle non-tariff barriers and market access issues, according to China's commerce ministry. The agreements are preliminary and will be finalised as soon as possible. China's farm imports from the US still face an additional 10 per cent levy after last year's rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs sharply curtailed trade.

Both sides aim to promote two-way trade, including in agricultural products, through measures such as reciprocal tariff reductions across a range of goods. China resumed purchases of some US farm goods after an October meeting, fulfilling a US-stated commitment to buy 12 million metric tons of soybeans by the end of February.

The ministry said both sides agreed to resolve or make substantive progress on non-tariff barriers and market access issues. China will work to address US concerns over registration of beef facilities and poultry exports from certain US states.

US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins wrote in a post on X on Saturday that China agreed to implement beef commitments that include resuming imports from 17 US states. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday the US expects China to buy double-digit billions worth of US farm goods over the next three years, although neither side has yet released details on specific products, values or volume





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China US Agricultural Trade Tariff Reductions Non-Tariff Barriers Market Access Issues Soybean Tariffs Beef Facilities Poultry Exports Registration Of Beef Facilities US Farm Goods China-US Farm Trade Private Chinese Crushers State Crop Traders Commercial Buyers Agradar Consulting Johnny Xiang Brooke Rollins US Secretary Of Agriculture US Trade Representative X China-US Relations Sino-US Ties Constructive Strategic Stability

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