China Blocks Meta’s Manus Acquisition, Signaling New Era of Tech Control

China has halted Meta’s US$2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus, despite the deal being structured through a Singapore-registered entity, highlighting Beijing’s expanding control over strategically important technologies and the intensifying Sino-US tech rivalry. Analysts suggest this move signals that offshore relocation may no longer protect Chinese firms from regulatory scrutiny.

China 's recent intervention to block Meta 's acquisition of the AI startup Manus marks a significant escalation in the ongoing Sino-US tech rivalry and a potential reshaping of how Beijing asserts control over technology originating within its borders, even after companies have relocated operations offshore.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planner, halted the US$2 billion deal just four months after its completion, effectively demanding its reversal. This action is particularly noteworthy because the acquisition was structured through a Singapore-registered entity following Manus’s relocation of its headquarters to Singapore in late 2025.

Despite this move to establish an offshore base, Chinese regulators deemed the deal a national security concern, demonstrating a willingness to look beyond corporate domicile and focus on the technology’s origins and potential implications. The Manus AI agent app, developed by a Chinese team under the parent company Butterfly Effect, gained prominence for its general-purpose AI capabilities, capable of autonomously planning and executing complex tasks.

The company initially built its core technology, talent pool, and data infrastructure within China before strategically shifting its headquarters to Singapore to facilitate international expansion and access foreign capital. Meta’s interest in Manus stemmed from a desire to integrate this advanced AI technology into its existing platforms, making the US$2 billion acquisition one of Meta’s largest deals.

However, the Chinese government’s decision underscores a growing trend of heightened scrutiny over the transfer of strategically important technologies, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence. Experts suggest this move signals a 'new normal' where any AI startup founded in China, regardless of its offshore registration, will face rigorous national security reviews when attempting to sell to a US-based buyer.

This raises critical questions about the viability of offshore hubs as neutral grounds for Chinese firms seeking global growth and investment in a climate of intensifying geopolitical competition. The implications of this decision extend beyond the immediate unwinding of the Manus acquisition. It challenges the conventional wisdom that relocating headquarters and structuring deals through offshore entities can effectively shield Chinese companies from Beijing’s regulatory reach.

The NDRC’s action reflects a broader shift in how China defines its jurisdiction over technology, prioritizing the protection of domestically developed AI capabilities and preventing foreign control over assets considered strategically vital. The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, defended the decision, framing it as consistent with international practices regarding cross-border investments and the safeguarding of strategic technologies.

The commentary emphasized that these reviews are not intended to broadly restrict foreign investment but rather to establish clear boundaries within sensitive sectors. This targeted approach mirrors Washington’s own “small yard, high fence” strategy, which focuses restrictions on a select group of high-value technologies, including AI, semiconductors, and quantum computing.

As both the US and China increasingly prioritize national security concerns in the tech sector, the future of cross-border technology deals and the role of offshore hubs remain uncertain, potentially leading to a more fragmented and protectionist global technology landscape





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Meta Manus AI Artificial Intelligence Acquisition Sino-US Tech Rivalry National Security Singapore

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China Blocks Meta's Acquisition of AI Startup ManusChina's state planner has cancelled Meta's US$2 billion+ acquisition of AI startup Manus, signaling a commitment to protect its AI industry and intellectual property amid US-China tech competition. The decision adds complexity to upcoming US-China summit talks.

Read more »

Beijing blocks Meta acquisition of Chinese AI startup ManusBEIJING — China's state planner blocked US tech giant Meta's purchase of Chinese artificial intelligence startup Manus on Monday (April 27), ordering the cancellation of the deal as Beijing and Washington jostle over supremacy in frontier industries.

Read more »

China Expands South China Sea Outpost at Antelope Reef, Signaling Renewed Maritime ControlA maritime law professor from Western Sydney University states that China's new outpost at Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands, while not granting legal rights, will enhance Beijing's control over disputed waters. Satellite images reveal rapid construction, potentially making it one of China's largest bases in the region. The development focuses on logistics and infrastructure, laying the groundwork for long-term operations.

Read more »

At UN, China denounces Japan and EU over South China Sea remarksChina denounced remarks by Japan and the European Union about the South China Sea at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday (Apr 27) and accused Tokyo of provocative behavior in the Taiwan Strait and planning military expansion.

Read more »

Meta prepares to undo Manus acquisition after China ban, WSJ reportsMeta Platforms is preparing to unwind its acquisition of the artificial intelligence startup Manus after China blocked the deal on national security grounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (April 27), citing people familiar with the matter.Earlier on Monday, China ordered the US tech major to unwind its US$2 billion-plus (S$2.

Read more »

China Blocks Meta’s Acquisition of AI StartupChina has ordered Meta to unwind its acquisition of a US$2 billion-plus AI startup, citing national security concerns. Investors are preparing for the deal's reversal, and Meta is expected to return Chinese assets. This decision occurs before a planned summit between US and Chinese presidents.

Read more »