China Blocks Taiwan's Participation at WHO Annual Assembly

China has decided not to agree to the participation of Taiwan in this year's WHO World Health Assembly, as the island seeks to attend as a member state or observe. Taiwan considers China's objections and its view on the 'one China' principle as infringement on its sovereignty and self-determination.

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends the World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva , Switzerland on May 21, 2023.

BEIJING/TAIPEI — China said on Monday (May 11) it would not allow Taiwan to take part in the annual assembly of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which starts next week, as Taiwan said it would send a delegation anyway for meetings outside the actual event. Taiwan is excluded from most international organisations because of objections from Beijing, which considers the democratically governed island its territory.

Taiwan attended the WHO's World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer from 2009 to 2016 under the administration of then-President Ma Ying-jeou, who signed landmark trade and tourism agreements with China. But Beijing began blocking Taiwan's participation in 2017, after then-President Tsai Ing-wen won office, for her refusal to agree to China's position that both China and Taiwan are part of "one China". Current President Lai Ching-te has continued Tsai's policy





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World Health Organisation (WHO) World Health Assembly (WHA) China Taiwan Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Taiwan Health Minister Taiwan's Own Events Geneva China's Objection 'One China' Principle Taiwan's Sovereignty

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