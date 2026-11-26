Chinese authorities order the closure of more than a dozen golf courses in November, citing anti-corruption drives and political renovation plans. Employees face uncertainty as memberships are revoked across Beijing and other provinces.

Chinese authorities have ordered the closure of more than a dozen golf courses in November, marking a significant escalation in the government's ongoing campaign against perceived elite excesses. This latest directive targets facilities across the nation, with at least eighteen courses announcing their shutdowns following explicit government demands. The sudden closures have sent shockwaves through the industry, leaving staff and members grappling with immediate financial losses and job insecurity.

A Decade-Long Anti-Corruption Push

The ruling Communist Party has long associated golf with wealth and Western elites, viewing the sport as a symbol of the privileged class that officials are tasked with combating. President Xi Jinping's broader anti-corruption drive frequently cites the sport as evidence of wrongdoing, with state media often highlighting golf-related expenditures in corruption cases. This ideological stance was formalized in 2015 when Beijing banned the use of public funds for golf and announced the closure of approximately sixty illegal courses, seemingly enforcing a moratorium on new developments that had been in place for a decade.

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Sudden Shutdowns Across Major Cities

An AFP tally confirms that at least eighteen golf courses nationwide have announced closures this month, with ten located in the capital city of Beijing. The crackdown extends beyond the capital, affecting facilities on the tropical island of Hainan and in Jiangsu province on the prosperous east coast. In Beijing, the Dongfeng International Sports Park abruptly ceased operations on November 25, 2026, citing requirements from relevant departments. Footage online shows that at least four golf course facilities have already been physically torn down as authorities enforce these new regulations.

Employee Uncertainty and Member Refunds

The human cost of these closures is evident among the workers who have lost their jobs overnight. At a driving range in Beijing's Chaoyang district, employees described a scene of confusion and distress as members called repeatedly for refunds. One employee, who had worked at the facility since 2016, noted that the range had no shortage of members who paid thousands of yuan for multi-month memberships, making the sudden stop particularly devastating. Another staff member, who began her employment in March, expressed disbelief upon learning of the closure from a colleague on the morning of November 24.

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Rebound of Talent vs. Institutional Bans

This institutional suppression stands in stark contrast to the recent success of Chinese golf talent on the international stage. The sport had appeared to be rebounding in popularity, highlighted by the rise of twenty-four-year-old Yin Ruoning, who is ranked world number five and holds seven LPGA championships. Despite this sporting success, the government's ideological focus remains fixed on the perceived elitism of the sport, with Mao Zedong famously denouncing it as a sport for millionaires. The current closure orders suggest that political considerations continue to outweigh sporting achievements in state planning.

Future Implications for the Industry

The closures are officially aligned with national plans regarding the political work of golf course renovation, signaling a continued tightening of restrictions on the industry. Staff members who were caught off guard are now facing the prospect of job losses and the arduous process of managing refund paperwork. As more notices citing government demands appear, the golf sector in China faces a period of intense uncertainty, with many facilities fearing further crackdowns or additional shutdowns in the coming months.