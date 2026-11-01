China Communist Party Resolution Demands Loyalty and Anti-Corruption Measures

The Chinese Communist Party adopted a resolution emphasizing loyalty to Xi Jinping and expanding anti-corruption efforts to include digital assets and crypto.

BEIJING, November 1 - China's ruling Communist Party has issued a major official resolution focused on strengthening internal discipline and demanding absolute loyalty from its members. The document was adopted during a key leadership gathering earlier this week and was formally released by the state-run Xinhua news agency on Sunday. This strategic move aims to cleanse the party of ideological and organizational impurities as it approaches a significant leadership transition. The resolution underscores the party's commitment to maintaining strict control over its vast bureaucracy and ensuring ideological conformity among officials.

Party Discipline and Loyalty Requirements

The central theme of the new framework is the intensification of efforts to instill unwavering loyalty to the party within all ranks. Officials are now required to be vetted and promoted based on their party spirit, which is assessed through a comprehensive evaluation of their daily work, personal conduct, and social contacts. The document emphasizes that family values and remarks made by officials are also critical factors in determining their suitability for leadership positions. This holistic approach to vetting is designed to ensure that those in power remain fully aligned with the party's core principles and directives at all times.

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The resolution explicitly states that while the party's ranks are sound overall, problems of ideological impurity, organizational impurity, and impure work styles have not been fundamentally resolved. This assessment highlights the ongoing challenges the party faces in maintaining purity within its millions of members. By acknowledging these persistent issues, the leadership aims to justify the continued rigorous enforcement of disciplinary measures. The document serves as an updated framework for the discipline and anti-graft drive that has been active for more than a decade.

Expanded Anti-Corruption Targets

The anti-corruption campaign is being expanded to target hidden and technology-enabled forms of graft. The new guidelines specifically mention proxy shareholdings as a method of corruption that requires increased scrutiny. Furthermore, the document calls for stricter monitoring of the use of cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and cross-border funds to facilitate corrupt activities. These measures reflect the evolving nature of financial crimes and the party's desire to adapt its oversight mechanisms to modern digital threats. The goal is to close loopholes that allow officials to hide illicit assets or conduct corrupt transactions using advanced financial tools.

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Officials will face closer, career-long oversight, including tighter checks on their personal financial disclosures. Investigations will be launched if family assets or spending appear disproportionate to an official's legitimate income. This proactive approach to financial monitoring is intended to deter corrupt behavior by increasing the risk of detection. The resolution signals that the high-pressure anti-corruption campaign will continue unabated, with a focus on removing the viruses that corrode the party's healthy body. This ensures that the party can maintain its nature, conviction, and character for generations to come.

Strategic Context and Leadership Transition

This resolution was released roughly a year ahead of a major leadership reshuffle when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure another five-year term. The timing of the document suggests a strategic effort to consolidate power and ensure ideological alignment before the transition. Party members are called upon to resolutely safeguard Xi's status as the party's core and to remain fully aligned with the top leadership in thought, politics, and action. This emphasis on Xi's central role is a key component of the broader strategy to maintain stability and continuity within the party structure.

The detailed document provides a clear roadmap for the party's future governance and internal management. It reinforces the message that only through the unwavering persistence of full and rigorous party self-governance can the country be passed down securely. The resolution was explained by Xi in a speech that highlighted the critical importance of cleansing the party of impurities. This comprehensive approach to discipline and loyalty aims to strengthen the party's position and ensure its longevity in the face of internal and external challenges. The global attention on this event underscores the significance of these domestic political developments.