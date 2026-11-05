China Confirms Trilateral Talks With US and Russia for APEC Summit in Shenzhen

China confirms it is communicating with the US and Russia about a potential trilateral leaders' meeting at the APEC summit in Shenzhen. The unprecedented summit aims to address Russia's international isolation and allows Xi Jinping to mediate between Putin and Trump.

China has officially confirmed that it is engaged in active communications with both the United States and Russia regarding a potential trilateral meeting of heads of state during the upcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen.

China Confirms Trilateral Summit Talks

This development marks the first time that Beijing has publicly acknowledged discussions aimed at bringing together Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a single diplomatic forum. The proposed gathering represents an unprecedented diplomatic event in modern history, as no such trilateral summit between these three nuclear powers has ever taken place since World War II.

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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning made the comments during a regular press briefing in Beijing on November 4, signaling Beijing's openness to facilitating such a historic conference just two weeks before the event begins. Mao stated that China is maintaining communication with relevant parties regarding a potential meeting among the Chinese, Russian, and US leaders when asked specifically about plans for the three men to meet in Shenzhen.

Both President Trump and President Putin have previously expressed public interest in meeting with President Xi in November, raising expectations for a significant diplomatic breakthrough at the APEC venue. A successful trilateral summit would mark a major milestone in Russia's ongoing efforts to break out of its severe international isolation following its invasion of Ukraine, which began in 2022.

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Xi Jinping May Mediate Trump Putin Meeting

The meeting would potentially allow President Xi to act as a crucial mediator in bringing President Putin and President Trump together to discuss geopolitical tensions and regional stability. Observers have drawn comparisons to the Yalta Conference of 1945, which reshaped the post-war European order and involved Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

The 1945 conference occurred as Nazi Germany neared defeat in World War II and focused heavily on the reorganisation of Europe in the aftermath of the global conflict. Unlike the historical context of Yalta, the current proposed summit takes place amid an ongoing active war in Europe and heightened tensions between major global powers. The trilateral talks would be the first of their kind in modern times, offering a unique opportunity for direct high-level dialogue between the three nations.

Historical Context And Ongoing Ukraine War

The meeting could help ease Russia's diplomatic isolation and provide a platform for Xi to demonstrate China's role as a key global power broker. Tensions remain high as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky recently reported that dozens of people were killed and missing in a Russian strike on a village. This tragic news emerged just days before the scheduled US talks and the APEC summit, highlighting the complex security environment surrounding the diplomatic efforts.

The upcoming summit in Shenzhen will serve as a critical test of whether these three major powers can find common ground despite significant geopolitical differences. China's willingness to host or facilitate such a meeting reflects its growing ambition to shape the global diplomatic agenda and reduce tensions between Western and Eastern blocs. The outcome of these preliminary communications will determine whether the leaders can agree on a format and agenda for a potential historic meeting in November.