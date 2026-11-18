Satellite images confirm China is building a nearly 3km runway on Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands. This infrastructure significantly expands Beijing's military capabilities and prompts legal objections from Vietnam.

Satellite imagery confirms that China is constructing a major military runway on Antelope Reef, located within the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. The nearly 3-kilometer airstrip represents a significant escalation in Beijing's infrastructure campaign, with experts warning it will drastically expand military reach in the region. Analysis by international think tanks suggests the facility will enable operation of fighter jets, bombers, and aerial refueling tankers.

Military Infrastructure Expansion Details

The Centre for Strategic and International Studies and the Lowy Institute reported that large-scale dredging and land reclamation began at Antelope Reef in late 2025. Lowell Bautista, author of the Lowy Institute report, stated that China transformed the reef from one of its smallest Paracel outposts into a formidable island capable of rivaling its largest atoll within just ten months. The runway is comparable in size to existing airstrips on Woody Island and three other locations across the Spratly Islands.

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Vietnam Condemns Construction Activities

Vietnam has formally objected to the development, with a spokesperson in August calling the construction at Antelope Reef completely illegal and demanding an immediate cessation of such activities. Beijing maintains that its land reclamation is necessary construction aimed at improving living and working conditions for fishers and growing the local economy. The Paracel Islands are claimed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan, with historical conflicts resulting in more than 70 Vietnamese soldiers killed and granting China de facto control since then.

Strategic Capabilities and Aircraft Types

Deep Dive director Bonji Ohara, a former defense attache in China, stated that the structure can handle large aircraft including transport planes and bombers, potentially bringing China closer to full control over the entire South China Sea. The runway creates an integrated network of runways, harbors, and sensors stretching across the sea when combined with infrastructure on Hainan island and the Spratly Islands. Analysts warn this base will help Beijing pressure US and allied forces while tightening control over vital sea lanes.

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Regional Impact and Operational Timeline

The runway and harbor are expected to be operational by mid-2027, according to initial assessments by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Harrison Pretat, deputy director at CSIS's Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, noted the facility will add capacity and resilience to Chinese military and paramilitary operations. However, he emphasized that Southeast Asian claimants have still largely maintained access to offshore resources and occupy their own outposts despite the new infrastructure.

International Response and Future Outlook

Harrison Pretat warned that international attention and pushback have been far less than expected due to distractions from other global crises. He urged regional countries, along with the United States and the international community, to speak with a stronger voice against island building. Antelope Reef's runway is positioned to enhance Chinese sensing capabilities closer to Vietnam's shores, marking a critical step in altering the strategic balance of power in the northern South China Sea near major shipping routes.