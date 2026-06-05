China edge Singapore 2-0 in friendly ahead of Asean Championship

China's naturalised midfielder Sai Erjiniao scored the opening goal in the 13th minute, with Zhang Yuning doubling the lead in the 40th minute. The Lions dominated possession in the second half but were unable to find the back of the net. China's side have registered good results in recent times, including a 2-0 win over World Cup-bound Curaçao in March.

This is the second of the Lions' two friendlies, with Gavin Lee's men beating Mongolia 4-0 on May 31. New: You can now listen to articles.

Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results. At the Jalan Besar stadium, first half goals from Sai Erjiniao and Zhang Yuning were enough to give the away side the victory despite a 76th-minute Ilhan Fandi strike. This was the second of two friendlies for Lions as part for preparations for next month's Asean Championship and the 2027 Asian Cup, where China will also feature.

But it was their opponents who looked much more clinical and they almost took the lead in the 13th minute, only for Wei Shihao's header to rebound off the post. Minutes later, they got their reward as the Brazilian-born naturalised midfielder Sai powered a header past a stranded Izwan Mahbud. Singapore's first clear-cut chance came in the 21 minutes as a brilliant switch from Shah Shahiran started a flowing move, but Ryhan Stewart skied over.

And the Lions came even closer about ten minutes later as a China defender headed past his onrushing keeper Li Hao with Shawal Anuar pressing hard. China doubled their lead with five minutes left to play in the half after Rustam Lutfullin adjudged that Singapore skipper Hariss Harun handled in the box. Up stepped Zhang to smash home. The Lions dominated possession in the early exchanges of the second half and almost got their reward in the 57th minute.

Excellent work from Ryhan saw him turn past his man and fire a shot, which was turned away. The resultant rebound from Glenn Kweh was then bravely blocked by a defender. China, however, were not without threat as a dinked ball over the top in the 65th minute found Lin Liangming but he lashed over. Shao Jiayi's side have registered good results in recent times, most recently beating World Cup-bound Curaçao 2-0 in March.

Prior to Friday, the Lions last faced China in a 2024 World Cup qualifier, registering a come-from-behind 2-2 draw at the National Stadium, before losing 1-4 away





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