China Passes New Law to Combat Cross-Border Corruption

China adopts a new law against cross-border corruption to deepen international cooperation and protect sovereignty. The law expands scope, tightens confidentiality, and increases corporate compliance obligations.

China has adopted a new law to combat cross-border corruption, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday, Nov 6. The law aims to deepen international cooperation on the issue and safeguard the country's sovereignty and security.

Tackling corruption has been one of the signature themes of President Xi Jinping's leadership. In an article run by the Communist Party's People's Daily on Thursday, top anti-corruption official Li Xi wrote that legislation should be enacted to combat cross-border corruption. He said this would strengthen efforts to track down fugitives, prevent flight and recover illicit assets, along with greater enforcement in cross-border corruption cases.

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Revisions Tighten Confidentiality And Scope

The legislation, a draft of which was reviewed in August 2025, was revised this month to broaden its scope. According to Xinhua, the revisions include a provision supporting the development of a fairer global anti-corruption governance system. The revisions also tighten confidentiality requirements. Investigators are now required to protect state secrets, commercial secrets and personal data obtained during probes.

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This measure aims to address concerns over data security and privacy in cross-border investigations. Additionally, the law increases corporate compliance obligations. Chinese companies engaged in cross-border business must establish anti-corruption compliance functions proportionate to their size, business activities and risk exposure. This is expected to raise the standard for corporate governance and accountability.

The adoption of the law marks a significant step in China's anti-graft drive. It reflects the country's commitment to international cooperation in combating corruption while maintaining strict control over sensitive information. The law is set to take effect following its promulgation. The National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji has been pictured at recent sessions, underscoring the high-level attention to this legislation.

Law Impacts Corporate Compliance And Global Cooperation

The law is part of broader efforts to enhance the legal framework against corruption. Observers note that the law could impact how Chinese companies operate abroad and how international cooperation on corruption cases proceeds. It remains to be seen how the provisions will be implemented in practice. Xinhua reported that the law is a response to the growing complexity of cross-border corruption cases.

It aims to provide a robust legal basis for pursuing fugitives and recovering assets across borders. The new law also aligns with global efforts to combat corruption, as outlined in various international conventions. China has been actively participating in such initiatives, and this law is expected to facilitate further collaboration. In summary, China's new cross-border corruption law expands the scope of anti-corruption efforts, strengthens confidentiality and compliance requirements, and reinforces the country's dedication to international cooperation in this area.