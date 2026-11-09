China Extends Rare Earth Export Control Waivers Until January 10

China announced a two-month extension of export-control waivers for rare earth materials, preserving part of a trade deal struck after a summit between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. The pause will now remain in effect until January 10.

China announced a two-month extension of export-control waivers for rare earth materials on Monday, November 9. This decision preserves a critical component of a broader trade agreement established following recent diplomatic engagements between Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump.

Ministry of Commerce Confirms Two Month Extension

The Ministry of Commerce stated that the pause on specific export restrictions will now remain in effect until January 10. This extension applies to materials and technologies that were previously subject to strict controls introduced earlier in 2025. The Ministry of Commerce issued a brief statement confirming that the existing pause on export controls will be extended for two months. The new expiration date for these waivers is set for January 10, following the initial expiration in the current month.

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The government provided no additional details regarding the scope of the extension or specific conditions attached to the waiver. This administrative move effectively keeps the supply of controlled rare earth elements flowing under the previous temporary arrangement. It avoids an immediate disruption to global markets that rely on these materials for various industrial applications. This extension is part of a wider suspension of trade countermeasures and tariffs announced by China on Monday.

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The broader suspension aims to facilitate ongoing negotiations between Beijing and Washington regarding a long-term trade deal. By pausing these measures, China signals a willingness to maintain trade stability during a critical period of diplomatic dialogue. The move underscores the importance of maintaining supply chain continuity for both nations. It also reflects the delicate balance of economic leverage and diplomatic engagement in current US-China relations.

China originally introduced export controls on certain rare earths in April 2025. These initial measures were significantly expanded in October of that year, dramatically widening their scope to include more materials and technologies. The expansion also added new controls on certain diamonds with industrial applications and lithium battery technology. These controls were designed to regulate the export of strategic resources critical to high-tech industries.

Controls Paused Following Xi Trump Summit

The measures represented a significant shift in China's approach to managing its resource exports and technological advantage. The strict controls were paused for one year last November following a summit in South Korea between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. This temporary suspension was intended to create a favorable environment for further negotiations. The pause allowed industries on both sides of the Pacific to adjust to the changing regulatory landscape.

It also provided a window for diplomatic talks to address trade disputes and establish new frameworks. The extension announced on Monday continues this period of relative stability in trade policy. The extension comes as China negotiates with Washington over an enduring trade deal. President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen in southern China later this month.

He will attend the APEC leaders summit, where he is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping. This upcoming meeting is anticipated to be a key moment in the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between the two nations. The summit provides a platform for leaders to discuss trade, technology, and geopolitical issues directly. The timing of the extension suggests China's intention to maintain leverage while engaging in high-level talks.

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Waiver Extension Maintains Supply Chain Stability

By extending the waivers, China ensures that trade flows continue without sudden disruption. This approach allows Beijing to keep pressure on Washington through the threat of renewed controls. It also demonstrates China's commitment to finding a sustainable solution to trade tensions. The extension reflects the complex interplay of economic interests and diplomatic strategy in US-China relations.

The two-month extension provides a temporary reprieve for industries dependent on rare earth elements and related technologies. Companies involved in manufacturing, electronics, and renewable energy can plan their supply chains with greater certainty. The extension avoids immediate job losses or production halts that might result from a sudden reimposition of controls. It allows businesses to continue operations while negotiations proceed.

This stability is crucial for maintaining global economic confidence in the region. The situation remains fluid as both nations work toward a long-term agreement. The extension until January 10 sets a deadline for further diplomatic efforts. Any developments in trade talks before that date could lead to additional adjustments in policy.

The upcoming meeting between Xi and Trump in Shenzhen will be closely watched by global markets. Their discussions could determine the future trajectory of trade relations and export controls. The outcome will have significant implications for industries worldwide that rely on these strategic materials.