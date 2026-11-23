China unveiled a government blueprint to upgrade elderly care and childcare facilities by 2030, aiming to address a rapidly aging population and falling birth rates. The plan sets targets for nursing care beds, community care coverage, and childcare enrollment.

China is introducing measures to upgrade care facilities for older people and children by 2030, aiming to adapt to a rapidly aging population and falling birth rates, a government blueprint showed on Monday Nov 23.

Authorities will advance both infrastructure investment and service quality to better align the supply of elderly care and childcare services with the needs of the public, according to the plan. The plan was published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission and is jointly guided by the civil affairs, health and education ministries. By 2030, nursing care beds will account for 73 per cent of all beds in elderly care institutions, the document said.

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Community Facility Targets For Elderly And Childcare

Community care facility coverage for older people will reach 70 per cent. Around 2,000 aging public nursing homes will be renovated. To boost childcare capacity, authorities aim to extend childcare service centres across all prefecture-level cities. They also aim to raise the enrolment rate for children under age three by six percentage points from 2025 levels.

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The plan supports kindergartens in renovating or expanding to offer classes for two-to-three-year-olds. It also encourages employers to use their own premises to provide workplace childcare. Projects will be backed by central budget funds, local government special bonds and commercial credit. The plan also calls for tighter supervision of prepaid nursing home fees to curb fraud.

Chinese authorities have rolled out a range of measures in recent years to encourage marriage and childbearing. These include family subsidies, childcare support and reducing childbirth-related medical costs. But births have continued to fall. China's population shrank for a fourth consecutive year in 2025 as its birth rate dropped to a record low.

Rising Old Age Dependency Ratio Sparks New Plan

Demographers warn of a similar trend in 2026. Official data showed China's old-age dependency ratio surpassed its child dependency ratio for the first time in 2025. This means its workforce now supports more older people than children. The new blueprint seeks to address both ends of the demographic challenge.

It combines investment in facilities with efforts to improve service quality and oversight. The measures are set to roll out through 2030, with funding from multiple sources and joint guidance from key ministries.