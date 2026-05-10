China Invokes 'Blocking Rules' for First Time to Counter US Sanctions

China has invoked its 'Blocking Rules' for the first time to counter US sanctions, leaving companies caught between conflicting legal systems. The move is aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, legal persons, and other organisations.

China has invoked its ' Blocking Rules ' for the first time to counter US sanctions, marking a shift from rhetoric to enforcement, leaving companies caught between conflicting legal systems .

The move is aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, legal persons, and other organisations. The timing also carries both legal and diplomatic significance, coming amid tensions linked to Iran and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming meeting, highlighting how energy security and sanctions are increasingly tied to broader US-China relations





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China US Sanctions Blocking Rules Conflicting Legal Systems Iran Energy Security US-China Relations Legal Fortress Compliance Catch-22 Export Controls Data Rules National Security Reviews

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