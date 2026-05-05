China Invokes New Law to Counter US Sanctions, Targeting Oil Refiners

China has, for the first time, used a law to retaliate against US sanctions, ordering companies not to comply with penalties against five oil refiners, including Hengli Petrochemical, over trade with Iran.

China has taken a significant step in challenging US sanctions policy by invoking a new law designed to protect companies from foreign penalties that Beijing considers illegitimate.

This marks the first time China has formally utilized this legislation, signaling a heightened resolve to counter what it views as unlawful extraterritorial sanctions imposed by the United States, particularly concerning trade with Iran. The Ministry of Commerce issued an order on Saturday, May 2nd, directing companies not to adhere to US sanctions targeting five oil refiners, prominently including Hengli Petrochemical, a major player in the Chinese petrochemical industry.

This action is rooted in a 2021 law, recently updated in April, which empowers Beijing to implement retaliatory measures against entities enforcing sanctions it deems unjust. The invocation of this law underscores China’s growing assertiveness in defending its economic interests and its willingness to challenge the US’s approach to international sanctions.

The timing of this move, just weeks before a planned visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing, is particularly noteworthy, demonstrating China’s determination to leverage its economic influence even amidst ongoing trade negotiations. The US has previously sanctioned numerous Chinese firms for engaging in trade with Iran and Russia, consistently drawing strong objections from Beijing. Hengli Petrochemical has vehemently denied allegations of trading with Iran, maintaining its compliance with all applicable regulations.

Independent refiners within China constitute the primary purchasers of Iranian oil exports, making them a key focus of US sanctions efforts. The new Chinese law introduces a complex legal landscape for international businesses operating within China. It allows for a range of countermeasures, including restrictions on trade and investment, as well as limitations on travel and entry into the country.

Legal experts suggest that this legislation places companies in a precarious position, potentially facing violations of Chinese law if they comply with foreign sanctions, or penalties from other jurisdictions if they choose not to. Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service issued a warning last August, alerting companies operating in China to the potential for being caught between conflicting US, EU, and Chinese regulations.

The official People’s Daily, a mouthpiece for the Chinese government, characterized the move as a strategic use of legal mechanisms to counter the US’s perceived overreach of jurisdiction. The law does provide a pathway for companies to seek waivers, and a trader associated with Hengli Petrochemical indicated that firms with significant international operations should be able to justify exemptions to Chinese regulators.

This development represents a significant escalation in the ongoing tension between China and the United States over sanctions policy and highlights the increasing willingness of China to defend its economic sovereignty. The implications of this new law are far-reaching, potentially reshaping the landscape of international trade and investment and forcing companies to carefully navigate a complex web of conflicting legal obligations.

The situation demands a nuanced understanding of the evolving geopolitical dynamics and a proactive approach to risk management for businesses operating in the region. The Chinese government’s action is not merely a defensive measure; it is a clear signal of its intent to actively challenge the US’s dominance in the realm of international sanctions and to protect its own economic interests.

This move is likely to encourage other countries to explore similar mechanisms for countering what they perceive as unfair or unlawful sanctions imposed by foreign powers. The long-term consequences of this development remain to be seen, but it undoubtedly marks a turning point in the global sanctions landscape. The invocation of the anti-sanctions law is a calculated move by China to assert its sovereignty and protect its companies from the reach of US sanctions.

It is a direct response to the US’s increasing use of sanctions as a foreign policy tool, particularly against countries like Iran and Russia. The law aims to create a legal shield for Chinese companies that might otherwise be penalized by the US for doing business with sanctioned entities. This move is likely to embolden Chinese companies to continue trading with Iran and other sanctioned countries, despite the risk of US sanctions.

It also sends a strong message to the US that China is not willing to passively accept US sanctions policy. The US has responded to China’s move with caution, with a White House official warning companies to think twice before skirting US sanctions.

However, the US is likely to face a difficult challenge in enforcing its sanctions against Chinese companies that are protected by Chinese law. The situation is further complicated by the fact that many international companies have significant business interests in both the US and China. These companies will now have to carefully weigh the risks and benefits of complying with US sanctions versus complying with Chinese law.

The invocation of the anti-sanctions law is a significant development that is likely to have a lasting impact on the global economic and political landscape. It is a clear sign that China is emerging as a major power that is willing to challenge the US’s dominance in the international arena





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China US Sanctions Iran Hengli Petrochemical Trade Petrochemicals Sanctions Ministry Of Commerce Anti-Sanctions Law International Trade

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Law Roach Steps Into the Spotlight at the Met Gala with a Collaborative MasterpieceStylist Law Roach is making his Met Gala debut as the subject of the fashion, not just the creator, collaborating with Ami and artist Opiangah on a stunning and meaningful ensemble.

Read more »

China and Philippines Clash Over Disputed Reef in South China SeaChina accuses the Philippines of illegally landing personnel on Sandy Cay, while the Philippines vows to drive away Chinese vessels conducting alleged illegal research, escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

Read more »

World's first legally-binding supply chain resilience agreement inked between Singapore and New ZealandSingapore and New Zealand inked the world's first legally-binding bilateral supply chain resilience agreement on Monday (May 4) — with the two countries committing to continue trading essential products, including food, fuel, healthcare and chemical products — even during times of crisis.

Read more »

Flight data bolsters claim China Eastern plane was deliberately crashed in 2022More than four years after a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet plunged 29,000 feet and crashed into a mountain in southern China, killing all 132 people on board,...

Read more »

Commentary: China’s blocking of Manus-Meta deal might not send the message it intendedChina’s move to undo Meta’s acquisition of Manus was not surprising, but the lack of public criticism was, says Chong Ja Ian from the National University of Singapore.

Read more »

China's Wu Yize wins World Snooker Championship for first timeWu Yize is the second Chinese player to win the world title after Zhao Xintong made history as the first Asian to lift the trophy last year.

Read more »