China Mining Disaster: 82 Workers Killed in Shanxi Province after Gas Explosion

A devastating gas explosion at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province on May 23, 2026, resulted in 82 fatalities and two missing workers. The blast was attributed to serious safety violations by the mine's operator, Tongzhou Group.

The blast at the Liushenyu shaft in Shanxi province on May 23, 2026, was the worst mining disaster in China in nearly two decades, killing 82 workers and leaving two missing.

Rescuers searched extensively for the missing workers after a gas explosion, which was attributed to serious safety violations by the Tongzhou Group operating the mine. The blast occurred when more than half of the workers in the shaft, at the time of the explosion, had not been properly registered, according to the personnel board at the site. The incident sparked nationwide outrage and led to a tough crackdown on illegal and unlawful activities related to mining.

Hundreds of rescuers and medical teams joined the rescue efforts, and miners working at the site alleged a lack of care from their employer, having to buy their safety helmets with their own money. The State Council ordered nationwide tough crackdowns on illegal and unlawful activities, including the falsification of safety data, unclear headcounts of underground workers, and illegal contracting.

Although miners have been working on improving safety in China's mining industry for decades, accidents still occur, as safety protocols are often lax and regulations vague





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mining Accident Gas Explosion Shanxi Province Safety Violations Tongzhou Group Nationwide Crackdown Improving Mine Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Death toll jumps to 90 in China coal mine blastOver 240 miners were underground at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi Province when the accident occurred on Friday night.

Read more »

Pakistan PM's China visit overshadowed by Iran war tensionsPakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a four-day trip to China, could discuss the Iran war with his Chinese counterpart. Iran's teetering on the brink of renewed attacks as the Middle East conflict escalates, and both Islamabad and Beijing have sought to mediate the situation.

Read more »

China's Tuanbo: The Rise of Group Livestreaming and its ChallengesChina's group livestreaming industry, known as tuanbo, is experiencing rapid growth, attracting young performers who compete for viewers and rankings. The industry, which blends traditional idol shows and the livestreaming economy, offers performers the potential for high earnings but also faces challenges such as intense competition and unstable incomes.

Read more »

China's Shanxi Mine Explosion: A Mixed Bag for Coal PowerhouseChinese authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the massive explosion at a coal mine in Shanxi, which killed 82 workers and is the worst mining disaster in nearly two decades. The accident comes amid conflicting signals for safety and regulation in the coal-dependent industry, both in China and globally.

Read more »