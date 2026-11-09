China denies spy plot around Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as board launches investigation

China's foreign ministry called US spy allegations against Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unsubstantiated smears, while Nvidia's board launched an investigation into his affair with a business executive linked to Beijing.

China denied on Monday that there was any spy plot attempt to ensnare Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling the spying allegations unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated and nothing but smears against China. China had previously denied a New York Times report that Huang developed a close relationship with a Chinese citizen named Alice Huang, who ran a company that faced claims of smuggling advanced chips into China, and that she was a spy for Beijing.

Also read Nvidia Board Launches Independent Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang Over Foreign Intelligence Report

Nvidia Investigates CEO Alleged Affair

Huang has acknowledged to the Nvidia board that he had been intimate with a business executive who US intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing, according to The New York Times. Huang did not name the person in the extramarital affair. Nvidia said on Sunday that the company would launch an investigation into the case. To investigate, the Nvidia board is assembling a committee of independent directors who will work with outside counsel, according to a statement on Nov 8.

Advertisement

The chips company CEO is at the center of a controversy over whether he drove sales of advanced computer chips to China, in spite of US tech restrictions aimed at limiting China's ability to access these advanced technologies. Nvidia is one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies, alongside Apple and Microsoft.

Huang had pushed to loosen chip sales restrictions to China in recent years, successfully lobbying US President Donald Trump to allow his company to sell H200 chips this year. However, it is uncertain if Beijing would allow Chinese companies to buy these chips en masse. While those chips are not Nvidia's most cutting-edge models, they are still advanced.

Republicans Seek Briefing On Chip Sales

Previously, Huang also lobbied Trump to sell the less-advanced H20 chips, which were designed for the Chinese market while complying with US export restrictions. Last week, key House Republicans requested a briefing with Huang to discuss his dealings with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le. The request came as lawmakers sought more information about the nature of the relationship and any potential national security implications.

The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, denied Beijing had any link to the affair, accusing American media outlets of spreading a fabricated spy narrative and warning the issue could hurt ties. The newspaper said American outlets, in particular the New York Times, were going crazy with speculative stories. All it took were a few photographs showing Asian faces and Nvidia's previous efforts to push for relaxing trade curbs on China, the commentary said.

This is precisely how American media, which have long styled themselves as objective, manufacture stories, it added. Whenever China-US relations begin to improve, someone often fires a cold shot from behind, the newspaper said, claiming there were likely behind-the-scenes efforts to stir up confrontation, without providing any evidence. It warned that an anti-China script would disrupt normal tech and trade exchanges, and damage the interests of both sides.

Advertisement

Chinese media have largely focused on Huang admitting to the affair and state media outlets have mainly echoed the official government line. Some have said the New York Times report was aimed at destabilising US-China relations. Whenever China-US relations begin to improve, there are often those firing shots from the shadows, the state-owned Global Times said.

Expert Questions Evidence Of Espionage

George Chen, a partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group, a Washington-based consultancy, said the key questions are whether Huang was aware of any espionage activities and whether any confidential or strategically sensitive information was compromised. Those questions require evidence rather than speculation, he added in written comments.

The row comes before US President Donald Trump's visit to China next week for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, where he will have his third sit-down with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2026. The meeting will be closely watched for signs the leaders can sustain a fragile trade truce, especially after Trump's midterm losses for his party. The talks will test a fragile trade truce and are expected to cover a range of economic and security issues.

The spy controversy surrounding Huang could complicate the atmosphere ahead of the summit, as both sides seek to manage tensions over technology and trade.