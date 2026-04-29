China Orders ByteDance to Label AI-Generated Content Across Platforms

China's Cyberspace Administration has directed ByteDance to comply with AI content labeling rules, penalizing its apps Jianying and Maoxiang, and website Jimeng AI for non-compliance. The move underscores China's commitment to regulating AI for public interest and orderly development.

BEIJING — China 's Cyberspace Administration has issued a directive to ByteDance, mandating compliance with regulations on labeling AI-generated content across its video editing apps, Jianying and Maoxiang, as well as its website, Jimeng AI.

The regulatory body stated that these platforms failed to adequately implement the necessary measures for identifying AI-generated content, thereby violating China's cybersecurity laws and related regulations. While the statement did not provide specific details, it confirmed that authorities have summoned the responsible parties, issued warnings, and imposed penalties to ensure rectification. The Cyberspace Administration emphasized that all platforms must strictly adhere to legal requirements regarding the labeling of AI-generated content.

This move is part of a broader effort by Chinese regulators to enhance oversight and ensure transparency in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The regulator underscored its commitment to protecting public interests and fostering the healthy and orderly development of AI technologies. China had previously introduced requirements for labeling AI-generated content in March 2025, with these rules taking effect in September of the same year.

This regulatory action reflects China's proactive stance in managing the ethical and legal implications of AI. As AI technologies become increasingly integrated into daily life, the government aims to balance innovation with accountability. The enforcement of these rules is expected to set a precedent for other tech companies operating in China, signaling that compliance with AI-related regulations is non-negotiable.

Industry experts suggest that this move could influence global discussions on AI governance, as China continues to play a significant role in shaping international standards for technology regulation





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