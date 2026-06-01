China's Crackdown on Offshore Brokerages Signals Tighter Capital Control

China's latest regulatory campaign targets offshore brokerages like Futu, Tiger Brokers, and Longbridge, prohibiting mainland investors from new trades and deposits, aiming to eradicate illegal cross-border securities activity. Analysts see it as a move to reassert state control over capital flows.

China 's most aggressive regulatory action against offshore brokerages is effectively closing a popular channel for mainland investors to access overseas markets. The crackdown, announced on May 22 by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and seven other agencies, targets platforms such as Futu, which operates MooMoo, as well as Tiger Brokers and Longbridge.

Under the new rules, mainland clients can only sell existing holdings and withdraw funds; they are prohibited from purchasing new securities or depositing additional money. Regulators stated the goal is to completely eradicate illegal cross-border securities activity within two years. This move marks a significant escalation from previous measures, which in late 2022 barred unauthorised brokers from onboarding new investors and led to their apps being removed from mainland app stores in 2023.

For mainland Chinese investors like a 30-year-old finance researcher who has used Futu since studying in Hong Kong, the immediate worry was whether trading restrictions would come into effect at once. Her concern reflects a broader anxiety among the many Chinese investors who have turned to offshore brokerages to bypass limited domestic channels for overseas investment.

Analysts note that Beijing had previously tolerated a certain ambiguity around these cross-border platforms, as they helped meet investor demand when official outbound investment quotas were narrow. However, the current campaign is widely seen as reflecting Beijing's discomfort with what has become a regulatory grey zone. Lizzi C. Lee, a fellow on the Chinese economy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, argues that the crackdown is more about reasserting state control over financial plumbing than solely about investor protection.

Regulators are explicitly framing these activities as illegal financial business, linking them to anti-money laundering and financial security concerns. Instead of targeting investors directly, regulators are penalising the offshore brokerages themselves for allegedly conducting unauthorised cross-border securities, futures, and fund business. Futu, Tiger Brokers, and Longbridge were specifically named for penalties. Futu faces fines and confiscations amounting to approximately 1.85 billion yuan (USD 272.87 million), while Tiger Brokers could incur penalties exceeding 400 million yuan.

Both firms have stated they will cooperate with regulators. Kenneth Goh, director in private wealth management at UOB Kay Hian, clarified that the Singapore arms of these companies are separately licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and operate under Singapore law; the Chinese action targets their parent groups for cross-border activity into mainland China without approval. Shares of Futu Holdings and UP Fintech (parent of Tiger Brokers) plunged over 30% in pre-market trading following the announcement.

The crackdown underscores Beijing's broader effort to tighten oversight of outbound capital flows and channel overseas investing through state-approved channels, such as the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) program. As the transition period unfolds, mainland investors are left with limited options, setting the stage for a significant shift in how Chinese capital accesses global markets





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China Capital Controls Offshore Brokerages Securities Regulation Crackdown

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