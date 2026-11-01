Timor-Leste Trade Gap Widens as Oil Exports End and China Ties Deepen

Timor-Leste faces a growing trade imbalance after the Bayu-Undan oil field stopped production in June 2025, with exports to China falling to US$16.5 million while imports reached US$156.8 million.

Timor-Leste is seeking an economic future beyond oil after the Bayu-Undan oil and gas field ceased production in June 2025. The country is diversifying into commercial agriculture, including coffee, tourism and manufacturing, with China playing an increasingly important role.

Chinese agricultural specialist Chen Lisong arrived in Timor-Leste in 2005 to work on a coffee plantation, jumping at the opportunity to see the world beyond Yunnan's mountains. The 48-year-old is still there today, relishing the challenge of an industry transitioning from low-grade commodity beans to high-value overseas markets. Chen has become a prominent figure in Timor-Leste coffee. He started his own company in 2019 to buy, process and sell beans from local farms and run a cafe.

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Chinese Specialist Transforms Coffee Industry

His cafe in Dili, HeyDay AR Coffee, is a showroom for beans he hopes will find more customers in China and other overseas markets. From seed to cup, he told The Straits Times in his cafe, describing an effort to help Timor-Leste retain more of the value from its best-known non-oil export. His work illustrates a broader challenge as the young nation seeks to diversify from oil.

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A growing number of Chinese have come to live and work in Timor-Leste, bringing skills, business acumen and capital. The country, a former Portuguese colony, has long relied on support from partners including neighbouring Australia and Indonesia, which occupied it from 1975 to 1999. China has a distinctive place. It was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with Timor-Leste after independence in 2002.

Bilateral ties have broadened from aid and infrastructure-building to trade, investment, education and defence. Beijing has funded prominent government structures, including the presidential palace and the foreign and defence ministries buildings. Chinese state-owned construction companies have built major infrastructure, including Timor-Leste main port, the Suai expressway and the national power grid. The relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023.

Strategic Partnership Boosts Bilateral Ties

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun visit in August that year marked a high-level milestone. The question is whether Timor-Leste can capitalise on what China and other regional countries can offer. ASEAN, of which Timor-Leste became the newest member in October 2025, offers a huge combined market of 2.1 billion for its exports as well as skills and capital that local businesses need to grow. The country needs to create demand for its coffee and other products.

A direct flight from China Xiamen to Dili brings businessmen, tourists and relatives visiting family once a week. An estimated 20,000 people have migrated from China to Timor-Leste since 2002. It will be an uphill task, going by its experience with China. In 2023, the Asian giant was Timor-Leste largest export market, accounting for 46.6 per cent of its exports, worth US$76.2 million, and its second-largest source of imports, worth US$128.6 million, according to World Trade Organization data.

But the trade relationship was overwhelmingly shaped by oil. Product-level data shows that crude petroleum accounted for 99.2 per cent of Timor-Leste exports to China that year, while coffee made up just 0.3 per cent, or about US$260,000. Timor-Leste ran a trade deficit with China of US$52.4 million. By 2025, that trade gap had widened as oil exports to China dried up.

According to government data published in July, Timor-Leste exported only US$16.5 million in goods to China and imported US$156.8 million from the Asian economic powerhouse. The picture is not much different with neighbouring countries. In 2025, Timor-Leste bought US$323.9 million worth of goods from Indonesia, its largest source of imports, and US$39.7 million from Australia, while exporting US$9.9 million and US$5.6 million to its two closest neighbours, respectively.

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The imbalance is less pronounced with Thailand, its current biggest export market, which imported US$25.3 million of goods from Timor-Leste and exported US$23.1 million to it in 2025. This more balanced trade volume contrasts with the skewed picture elsewhere. This struggle to put locally produced goods into export markets is visible about 12km west of Dili, at Timor Port in Tibar Bay.

Port Struggles With Imbalanced Trade Flow

Port executives say container ships arrive laden with imported goods from Indonesia, China and Singapore, but they estimate that about 95 per cent of containers would leave empty. The country is importing everything that is consumed locally and exporting almost nothing, said Laurent Palayer, chief executive of Timor Port. The two main challenges, he said, are developing local industries to produce and process goods, and increasing exports. By the numbers, the imbalance is significant.

Timor-Leste merchandise imports were about US$960 million in 2025, compared with US$41 million in non-oil exports, according to data in a World Bank report released in April. This raises costs for Timor-Leste, Palayer said. Shipping lines must move empty containers to hubs such as Singapore, he said. If tomorrow exports increase, it will have a direct consequence - it will reduce the cost of freight.

The challenge for Timor-Leste lies in creating sufficient demand for its agricultural products, such as coffee, in these large markets while attracting the necessary foreign investment to build manufacturing and tourism sectors. By leveraging its strategic partnerships and emerging economic strengths, the nation aims to chart a sustainable path forward that reduces reliance on finite natural resources and fosters long-term prosperity through diversified commercial engagement with the region.

China remains a crucial partner, offering a massive combined market of 2.1 billion people when considering regional connections, which Timor-Leste hopes to leverage for its diversification efforts.