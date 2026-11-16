China October retail sales rise 0.4%, industrial output up 4.8%, missing forecasts

China's economy slowed across the board in October as retail sales and industrial output missed expectations and fixed-asset investment worsened, though the urban jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 5.1%.

China's economy showed fresh signs of sluggishness in October as factory production slowed and consumption remained weak, calling into question how long the world's second-largest economy can rely on exports to underpin growth.

Industrial output in October expanded 4.8 per cent from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. The pace missed Reuters poll expectations for growth of 5.3 per cent, and compared with a 5.5 per cent rise in September. Retail sales, a gauge that measures goods consumption and catering revenue, edged up 0.4 per cent year on year in October after growing 1.1 per cent the previous month.

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Weak October Consumption Figures Miss Expectations

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.8 per cent increase. The underwhelming figures are more worrying considering that October consumption should have received a boost from a seven-day holiday and the month-long Singles Day shopping festival spanning October and November. Services retail sales grew 4.9 per cent in the first 10 months compared with the same period last year, narrowing from five per cent growth in the first three quarters, NBS data showed.

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Fixed-asset investment fell 8.1 per cent in the first 10 months of 2026 from the same period in 2025, lower than the 7 per cent decline expected by economists. Investment dropped 7.2 per cent in the January-September period.

Separate data on Monday underscored China's prolonged property downturn, as new home prices fell further in October from the previous month and property investment tumbled 21.6 per cent in January-October from a year earlier, compared with a 20.6 per cent decline in January-September. The surveyed urban unemployment rate unexpectedly slipped to 5.1 per cent in October from 5.2 per cent in September.

Unemployment Data and Policy Support Concerns

Many economists see the official unemployment gauge as an incomplete reflection of the labour market because it excludes migrant workers who returned to the countryside after losing work. Weaker-than-expected October data is a worrying start for the fourth quarter, said Lynn Song, ING's chief economist for Greater China, adding that the domestic economy at large would benefit from more policy support.

The persistently soft consumer confidence remains the main issue preventing a consumption recovery, and a more effective policy push must address this, Song said. High-end and intelligent manufacturing contributed to more than half of industrial output growth in the first 10 months, NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press briefing. Strong demand for high-tech products masked weaknesses in more traditional, domestically oriented industries.

Trade data last week showed goods exports soared in October as the global AI infrastructure buildout continued to elevate sales of high-tech goods. However, an official survey for factory activity indicated that sentiment faltered among manufacturers in October as they reported worse conditions in new orders and new export orders. The economy rebounded in the third quarter, with growth reaching the lower end of Beijing's annual target of 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent.

Economy Relies Heavily on Export Demand

But the recovery remained heavily reliant on overseas demand, with net exports contributing almost 40 per cent of the increase in gross domestic product, the most for any quarter since the start of 2025. With third-quarter GDP growth running at 4.5 per cent on year, analysts believe Beijing remains on target to reach 4.5 per cent-5.0 per cent without the need for significant additional stimulus.

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No new stimulus measures are expected to be introduced for the remainder of the year, said Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at ANZ. Data for the single month of October are unlikely to alter the overall growth trajectory for the year; we continue to project that annual GDP growth will remain above 4.5 per cent, Xing said.

Beijing has in recent months introduced fresh support, including measures for steering cheaper credit into a range of sectors including infrastructure and technology, as well as expanding support for home buyers. Officials rolled out a moderate stimulus package including mortgage subsidies and greater public borrowing quota. The economy was overall stable and extended a trend of renewing growth engines and improving its structure, the NBS said in a statement.

The statistics agency highlighted challenges including an uncertain global environment, imbalances between supply and demand, and difficulties in some businesses' operations. NBS spokesperson Wang Guanhua said exports would continue to underpin growth and expressed confidence that stronger policy support and improving conditions for high-quality development would help China meet its annual growth target despite lingering economic challenges. A slowdown in exports would increase pressure on domestic consumption and investment to pick up the slack.

Future Stimulus Depends on Export Performance

In 2027, policymakers are likely to continue doing just enough to meet the growth target, with 4.5 per cent likely to remain the lower bound, wrote Macquarie analysts Larry Hu and Yuxiao Zhang. As a result, the scale of stimulus, which determines China's domestic demand, will depend on the extent of the export slowdown. The October figures will be closely scrutinised by top officials ahead of the Central Economic Work Conference, usually held in the first half of December.

The gathering will offer clues on Beijing's economic priorities for 2027 and the scale of any additional support. Policymakers may lean more heavily on fiscal measures if the economy loses further momentum. The People's Bank of China has signalled caution about cutting interest rates when borrowing demand is already weak.