China urges political solution in Middle East as Wang Yi meets Iranian Omani and Saudi officials

China stepped up diplomatic efforts on Monday to resolve the Middle East crisis, urging a return to the negotiating table in back-to-back meetings with Iranian, Omani and Saudi officials in Beijing.

China stepped up diplomatic efforts on Monday to resolve the Middle East crisis, urging a return to the negotiating table in back-to-back meetings with Iranian, Omani and Saudi officials in Beijing.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said all parties should focus on a political solution rather than resorting to armed conflict again. He told Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, that dialogue and negotiation are the way to resolve Middle East conflicts. Beijing supports Tehran in safeguarding its own sovereignty and security, Wang said, according to a Chinese statement.

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China Calls for Political Solution

All parties should, in a spirit of reason and pragmatism, focus on a political solution rather than once again resorting to armed conflict, Wang said. The meeting came as Iran issued a fresh war threat more than eight months into the conflict. The conflict was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and has at times spilled over into neighbouring countries.

Trump said on Saturday that the United States had knocked out much of Iran's military but still has to take care of one or two targets. Tehran has warned of reprisals if attacked and said a new war could last longer. Wang later called for dialogue to end the conflict while safeguarding regional energy security and the safety of shipping lanes. He made the remarks as he met with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban.

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Earlier on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Omani leader Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said that the Middle East and Gulf region should not become a battleground for great-power rivalry. Xi said China was ready to contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region. He said the Middle East should not become a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry and geopolitical conflicts, state news agency Xinhua reported. The Chinese leader met Oman's sultan for talks in Beijing.

China and Oman Back Peace Proposals

In a China-Oman joint statement that followed, Muscat said it supports the Chinese peace proposals for the Middle East. Oman said it looks forward to a greater role by Beijing in achieving lasting stability in the region. China, which is pressing for a bigger diplomatic role in the Middle East, also announced that its special envoy to the Middle East would visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia this month.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a news briefing that the envoy would conduct shuttle diplomacy visits aimed at promoting peace talks and easing tensions. The visits will take place later this month. The back-to-back meetings in Beijing highlighted China's push for a larger diplomatic role in the region. Beijing has repeatedly called for political solutions and dialogue among all parties to the conflict.

The conflict was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and has at times spilled over into neighbouring countries. Trump said on Saturday that the United States had knocked out much of Iran's military but still has to take care of one or two targets. Tehran warned of reprisals if attacked and said a new war could last longer. Iran issued a fresh war threat more than eight months into the conflict.

Wang's meeting with Bagheri Kani was followed by his meeting with the Saudi national security adviser. Wang called for dialogue to end the conflict while safeguarding regional energy security and the safety of shipping lanes. The Chinese president's meeting with the Omani leader underscored Beijing's focus on the Gulf region. Xi said China was ready to contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

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The China-Oman joint statement said Muscat supports the Chinese peace proposals for the Middle East. Oman looks forward to a greater role by Beijing in achieving lasting stability in the region. China's Middle East envoy will visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia this month as part of shuttle diplomacy visits. The visits are aimed at promoting peace talks and easing tensions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Beijing supports Tehran in safeguarding its own sovereignty and security, Wang told Bagheri Kani. He also said all parties should focus on a political solution rather than once again resorting to armed conflict. The meetings came as the United States and Iran traded threats. Trump said on Saturday that the United States had knocked out much of Iran's military but still has to take care of one or two targets.

Diplomatic Meetings in Beijing

Tehran warned of reprisals if attacked. Wang told Bagheri Kani that dialogue and negotiation are the way to resolve Middle East conflicts. He made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian national security official in Beijing. China's foreign minister also met with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban.

Wang called for dialogue to end the conflict while safeguarding regional energy security and the safety of shipping lanes. Xi Jinping told Omani leader Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said that the Middle East and Gulf region should not become a battleground for great-power rivalry. Xi said China was ready to contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region. The China-Oman joint statement said Muscat supports the Chinese peace proposals for the Middle East.

Oman looks forward to a greater role by Beijing in achieving lasting stability in the region. China announced that its special envoy to the Middle East would visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia this month. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the visits are aimed at promoting peace talks and easing tensions. The back-to-back meetings in Beijing highlighted China's diplomatic push.

Beijing is pressing for a bigger diplomatic role in the Middle East and has repeatedly called for political solutions. The conflict was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and has at times spilled over into neighbouring countries. Iran issued a fresh war threat more than eight months into the conflict.