China's Import Surge Driven by Premium Food and Health Needs at CIIE 2026

China's import growth outpaces exports in 2026 as the CIIE highlights shifting consumer demand for premium tropical fruits, medical technology, and verified health products from global suppliers.

Foreign suppliers faced a complex market at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, 2026, where premium consumer goods replaced luxury items as the primary driver of demand. Organizers recorded a record attendance of 4,142 overseas companies representing 148 countries and regions, with more than 2,000 exhibitors attending the trade fair for the first time.

Premium Food Imports Gain Market Share

Goodfarmer Fruit Group demonstrated the strong appetite for specialized agricultural products by displaying exotic produce such as honey-sweet pineapples from the Philippines, Peruvian blueberries, and Dutch-bred apples. Wu Ying, the deputy general manager of the company's international brands division, explained that much of China's climate remains unsuitable for large-scale tropical fruit cultivation, necessitating continued imports to meet domestic demand.

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The Shanghai-based distributor reported that its fruit business expanded by more than 20 per cent in 2026, with products now available in approximately 55,000 stores across the country. The company has attended every edition of the expo since its inception, betting on the enduring Chinese consumer interest in high-quality foreign produce. New varieties like Peruvian bananas required only five months to gain regulatory entry and are scheduled to reach retail shelves around Chinese New Year.

Organic Peruvian blueberries, which Goodfarmer began importing last year, followed a complex five-year negotiation process between Beijing and Lima. Wu noted that while luxury goods sales have softened, consumers remain willing to spend on premium fruit because the price point feels accessible and the quality is distinct. This shift in purchasing behavior highlights a broader trend where quality supersedes status symbols in the current economic climate.

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Health Products Require Verified Quality Standards

Comvita, a New Zealand natural health company, exhibited its premium manuka honey at the expo, targeting quality-minded consumers in major Chinese cities. Chief Executive Karl Gradon stated that buyers seek products with clear origins, scientific backing, and independently verified quality metrics. The United Nations data indicates that China produces approximately a quarter of the world's honey, yet domestic consumers still prefer imported variants that offer specific health benefits.

Gradon emphasized that the premium price for manuka honey must be earned through demonstrable product attributes and consumer confidence. The company utilized the expo to showcase its manufacturing standards and engage with Chinese partners through live streaming sessions. This focus on transparency and verification reflects the increasing sophistication of Chinese buyers who prioritize health and wellness over generic goods.

Imports Outpace Exports as Economic Structure Shifts

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang declared at the opening ceremony on Nov 5 that the nation would continue to import more quality goods and services. He stated that China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus, signaling a policy shift toward balanced international commerce. This political endorsement aligns with recent customs data released on Nov 10, which showed imports rising 23.6 per cent in the first 10 months of 2026.

This import growth significantly outpaced export growth, which stood at 17.6 per cent during the same period. The divergence indicates that China's domestic demand remains robust even as its manufacturing sector moves up the value chain. The country is increasingly focused on acquiring specialized products and services that complement its own industrial capabilities rather than relying solely on finished goods.

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Medical Technology and Strategic Partnerships Define Future Trade

Cameron Johnson, a senior partner at the Shanghai consultancy Tidalwave Solutions, noted that the imports China requires are not necessarily the same as what other countries are producing. He described the market as shifting rather than shrinking, with imported food, medical devices, and certain technologies holding the most appeal for Chinese buyers. This strategic pivot requires foreign exporters to align their offerings with China's evolving technological and health needs.

Pharmaceutical and medical device companies showcased their latest innovations at the event, including Fosun Pharma's display of Intuitive's da Vinci 5 robotic-assisted surgical system. Pfizer also featured its Xianweiying weight-management injection pen, illustrating the growing demand for advanced healthcare solutions. These high-value imports underscore the importance of technical expertise and regulatory compliance in maintaining market access.

The expo highlighted that success in China now depends on understanding specific consumer preferences and navigating complex regulatory environments. Companies that invest in local partnerships and demonstrate clear value propositions are better positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for premium and specialized imports. The 2026 CIIE served as a testament to China's ongoing integration into global supply chains while prioritizing quality and health over quantity.