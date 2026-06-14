China's 'Love Companion' Games: Scripted Romance and the Blurring of Fantasy and Reality

An in-depth look at China's booming 'love companion' or lianpei industry, where young women pay for scripted romantic experiences with professional performers. The report explores the emotional appeal of these role-playing games, their origins in murder mystery formats, and the growing questions about the boundaries of manufactured intimacy. It covers industry growth, user motivations, pricing structures, and performer livelihoods, illustrating a cultural phenomenon that offers escape and connection in an increasingly lonely society.

In China, a novel form of emotional therapy and entertainment has surged in popularity, particularly among young women: scripted romance experiences, often referred to as 'love companion' games or lianpei.

These activities, which have evolved from traditional murder mystery parlour games, now offer participants the chance to enact pre-written romantic storylines with professional actors. For a fee ranging from hundreds to thousands of yuan, players can spend hours immersed in a narrative where they are the unconditional recipient of devotion, affection, and intimacy-without the real-world obligations and risks of actual relationships.

This burgeoning industry has become a significant cultural phenomenon, raising both questions about the nature of manufactured intimacy and providing a window into the emotional landscape of a generation grappling with loneliness and societal pressures. The core mechanic of a love companion session involves a small group of players, typically around six, who are guided by two or more professional performers through an elaborate storyline.

These narratives are often set in historical or fantastical contexts, complete with costumes, themed rooms, stage lighting, and soundscapes to enhance immersion. Performers are assigned specific roles-such as a devoted husband, a childhood sweetheart, or a tragic lover-and are tasked with delivering a personalized, emotionally resonant experience for each player. The interactions can include gestures like embraces from behind, caresses, the iconic 'princess carry,' shared lollipops, and near-kisses, all choreographed to evoke a sense of romantic intimacy.

As Chi Peiyao, a 20-year-old player and later entrepreneur from Qingdao, explained, the appeal lies in the unconditional nature of the affection: 'You spend this money and within this period there's an actor unconditionally loving you, devotedly serving you and you alone.

' This transactional intimacy offers a controlled environment to experience emotional closeness, free from the complexities and potential hurts of genuine romance. The industry's rapid expansion is reflected in business registration data; as of early June, there were approximately 178,700 companies in China registered under the jubensha (scripted murder) category, with a record 73,300 new registrations in 2025 alone.

While the genre originated as a social activity among friends, market demand shifted decisively toward romance-focused scripts, as noted by Chi Peiyao, who started her own role-playing game business.

'If these romance scripts disappeared, nobody would be even playing role-playing games right now,' she stated. Online platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin have become crucial marketing channels, with short clips showcasing the emotional highlights of sessions-hugging, tender moments, playful interactions-that effectively recruit new participants. A survey by financial news outlet Yicai underscores the widespread appeal: 54 percent of about 1,000 respondents expressed willingness to try a love companion game, and 70 percent believed it could provide genuine emotional value.

Cited motivations include combating loneliness, a desire to feel loved, and a reluctance to pursue real-world relationships, hinting at deeper social trends. The concept of loneliness as a 'silent epidemic' in a hyperconnected world finds a concrete outlet in these staged encounters. Pricing structures add layers to the business model. In Shanghai, a single session can cost between 300 yuan (about US$44) and 600 yuan, with higher-end offerings in professional theatre-style spaces.

Additional expenses include costume rentals, styling, and photography packages. A unique feature is the 'subsidy' system, where a player who prefers a specific performer can cover part or all of the fees for other participants to ensure that particular session proceeds. This underscores the importance of performer chemistry and player preferences. In some establishments, performers also directly interact with players outside the scripted narrative and encourage tipping, further monetizing the personal rapport they build.

For the performers themselves, the work can be lucrative but demanding. According to Xiaobai, a 26-year-old performer in Shanghai who has been in the industry for nearly five years, professionals in first-tier cities can earn around 10,000 yuan per month. Performers often work late hours, sometimes past midnight, maintaining their character for extended periods-a task requiring emotional stamina and acting skill.

Xiaobai himself plays roles like Qiang Qingci, a fictional psychiatrist who erased himself from his loved one's memory to protect her, a storyline from the popular script 'Liumang Xushi.

' Such narratives blend melodrama with romance, providing a canvas for both performer and player to explore intense, albeit scripted, emotions. However, the success of these manufactured experiences has sparked ethical and psychological debates about the potential blurring of lines between fantasy and reality. When a player pays for several hours of unconditional devotion, what are the long-term implications for their capacity to navigate real relationships, which are inherently messier and require mutual compromise?

Conversely, what does it mean for performers to repeatedly enact intimate scenarios with different clients? Industry observers and participants alike are beginning to question where the boundaries of such therapeutic fantasy should lie. While many players describe the sessions as a healthy form of escapism and emotional release-a pressure valve in a high-stress society-others worry about dependency or the commodification of affection.

The industry operates in a regulatory grey area, with little oversight regarding the limits of physical contact, the psychological screening of performers, or the aftercare for participants who might become overly attached. As the sector continues to grow, fueled by urbanization, digital connectivity, and shifting attitudes toward romance and solitude, these questions will likely intensify.

The love companion phenomenon thus stands at the intersection of commerce, emotion, and the ever-human search for connection, offering a mirror to contemporary Chinese society's struggles with intimacy in a fast-changing world





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