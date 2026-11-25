China launched the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft with three astronauts, including Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first foreign crew member to visit its space station. The crew will conduct over 90 scientific experiments during the mission.

China launched the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft on Wednesday morning, sending three astronauts to its Tiangong space station, including the first foreign crew member. The spacecraft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China at 8:18 a.m. local time (0018 GMT) using a Long March-2F rocket.

It successfully separated from the rocket and entered its predetermined orbit. The crew consists of Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, and Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, 51, and Wu Yi, 39. Ali is the first Pakistani in orbit and the first foreign astronaut to board the Tiangong space station. He will work as a payload specialist and stay at the station for 5 to 10 days.

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First Joint China Pakistan Space Mission

The launch marked the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China's manned space program. The joint flight is part of an agreement signed by China and Pakistan in February 2025. During the mission, the crew will conduct more than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests, according to Xinhua. Ali will conduct a photosynthetic cyanobacteria experiment in orbit before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft.

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While this was the first spaceflight for Ali and Wu, Tang has flown on two previous missions and is set to become the first astronaut to board Tiangong three times, CCTV said. To prepare for the flight, Ali trained for seven months in Beijing, undergoing intensive Chinese-language classes, learning Chinese songs and reading Chinese poetry. He also practised calligraphy and played table tennis.

Ali Demonstrates Mandarin Proficiency

In front of reporters, his Mandarin proficiency was evident as he cited a line of Chinese poetry about climbing one story higher to see farther.

"It's like my daily training. Day after day, reaching new heights," he said in Mandarin. Speaking in English, he said he hoped the next chapter of space cooperation between the two countries would go from one astronaut in one flight to multiple joint flights and to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Space Cooperation Hopes For Future Missions

"I'm not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder," Ali told reporters on Tuesday. At a news conference on Tuesday, Tang said that differences in language, culture and psychology had made learning to work together more challenging on this mission, but that both sides' efforts were paying off. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his best wishes to the astronauts ahead of their mission.

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"Pakistan-China friendship is surpassing the heights of the Himalayas in its journey to outer space," he said on X on Tuesday. China is promoting Tiangong as a hub for international cooperation while the NASA-led International Space Station faces possible retirement by 2030. China is preparing for its first crewed lunar landing by 2030, while the United States aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface in 2028.