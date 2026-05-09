China's Silent Role in Rebalancing the Global Oil Market: An Unexpected Supply Boost

Beijing's significant reduction in oil imports is helping to stabilize the global market despite ongoing conflicts in the Persian Gulf. Traders speculate on the reasons behind this sudden decline and its potential long-term implications for the energy sector.

LONDON - As the global oil market grapples with an unprecedented shortage, various strategies are being employed to stabilize supply and demand. Among these are well-documented tactics such as bypassing the Strait of Hormuz through pipelines, releasing strategic reserves and allowing price hikes to reduce consumption.

However, a critical but often overlooked player in this rebalancing act is China. Beijing has significantly reduced its oil imports, down by approximately 25% from levels prior to the war. This unexpected reduction has flooded the wider market with additional crude, helping to keep oil benchmarks near the crucial $100-per-barrel threshold despite over 60 days of conflict in the Persian Gulf.

Nevertheless, the underlying mechanisms driving this import shift - and its long-term sustainability - remain unclear and warrant further examination. The enigma of China's massive energy sector is further compounded by the ongoing geopolitical tensions. In light of insufficient official statistics, oil traders rely on tracking tanker movements, employing satellite imagery to gauge inventories, and consulting local contacts to fill data gaps.

Surprising observations have emerged in recent weeks: Chinese state-owned oil companies are offloading portions of their crude cargoes to European and Asian competitors, indicating oversupply despite the global shortage. This unexpected behavior has not only curtailed benchmark oil prices but also led to a sharp decline in premia paid for physical crude. In early April, barrels commanded a $30 premium over benchmark prices, but now they are trading at minimal premiums of just $1 or even facing discounts.

Tanker-tracking data supports this unusual surplus, with Vortexa estimating that China's daily imports have dropped from 11.7 million barrels pre-war to just 8.2 million. This 3.5-million-barrels-per-day decrease is substantial, comparable to Japan's total consumption or twice the capacity of the UAE pipeline that circumvents Hormuz.

Consequently, this shift may be one of the most significant factors - second or third only to Saudi Arabia's pipeline bypass of the Strait and the strategic reserves of the US and Japan - in stabilizing the oil market today. The drop in imports appears contradictory given that neither Chinese commercial inventories nor its strategic petroleum reserves are depleting. Instead, commercial stockpiles have been steadily rising, as confirmed by satellite data.

Initially, Beijing had instituted a ban on exporting refined products, which would theoretically decrease the need for crude processing to meet domestic demand. However, this policy has since been reversed, signaling that the country now deems its fuel supply adequate. Historically, China purchased excess crude oil to build its substantial emergency stockpile, now nearing 1.4 billion barrels, dwarfing the US reserve of 400 million and Japan's 260 million.

Last year alone, China likely imported an additional one million barrels daily beyond its actual needs. By merely pausing further stockpile expansion, China can drastically cut imports without disrupting its essential oil requirements. Industry experts speculate on the reasons behind this abrupt shift. One theory posits that China's economic growth is weaker than anticipated, leading to reduced oil consumption.

The country's trade partners in Southeast Asia, such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, have been affected by the conflict in the region, potentially suppressing demand. Additionally, the rise of electric vehicles, improved public transportation and the widespread adoption of remote work have amplified China's resilience to higher oil prices, unlike some other Asian nations that have implemented emergency measures like shortened workweeks or carpooling initiatives.

The International Energy Agency, citing preliminary data, reports that Chinese oil demand experienced a slight year-over-year decline in both March and April - by around 110,000 barrels daily - dropping to approximately 17 million barrels. While this dip is significant in contrast to the previously rapid demand growth, it does not fully account for the drastic import reduction.

Some traders suggest that China's oil demand may be contracting more severely than currently estimated, particularly within the petrochemical sector, which has largely driven oil consumption growth in recent years. Meanwhile, the ongoing Iran crisis continues to cast a shadow over China's energy policies, green energy exports and nuclear power ambitions. With global US approval ratings declining, observers are keenly monitoring the implications for China-ASEAN relations and the ever-evolving China-Europe dynamic





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