China Singles Day Adds AI Token Packages as Top Livestreamer Sells 100,000 QwenWork Memberships in 30 Minutes

China's Singles Day festival added AI token packages as a major new product category. Austin Li sold 100,000 QwenWork memberships in 30 minutes, equivalent to about two trillion AI tokens.

China's Singles Day shopping festival added AI token packages as a major new product category this year, moving beyond its long association with cut-price cosmetics and home appliances.

Austin Li Sells QwenWork Tokens

The launch marks the first time AI token packages have been offered as a significant consumer product during Singles Day, the world's largest shopping festival originally held on Nov 11 each year. Top livestreamer Austin Li sold 100,000 monthly memberships of Alibaba's QwenWork office AI service within half an hour during a Taobao Live broadcast on Monday, the company said. That is equivalent to about two trillion AI tokens, or units of text processed by AI models.

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The broadcast took place on Nov 2. Chinese consumers are now very accustomed to using AI productivity tools, said Lian Jye Su, chief analyst at tech research firm Omdia. Frequent users can run short of credits, he added, which makes extensive purchases during a sales period a very reasonable action. It was unclear how much the token plans were discounted from normal prices.

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The livestream marked the first sale of AI products by Li, who earned the Lipstick King moniker for amassing a huge following while selling vast volumes of lipstick online. It showcased QwenWork token plans, AI-enabled laptops and workplace devices. Chen Yusen, an Alibaba Group vice president and chief executive of QwenWork, also made an appearance. Li asked Chen if AI could be used to build a digital avatar of himself to chat with fans around the clock.

While AI could not replace Li, Chen responded, he hoped it could handle everyday tasks for users, freeing them to spend time with their families. Alibaba's Tmall has launched an AI Token Centre for the festival, offering consumer token packages from Alibaba Cloud, MiniMax, Moonshot AI and Z.AI, the e-commerce giant said. JD.com has also introduced an AI token section bringing together services from companies including DeepSeek, Z.AI and ByteDance's Volcano Engine.

AI Token Sales Surge Sharply

Sales of AI token plans from Oct 1 to Oct 20 soared 450 per cent from the previous month, Alibaba said. Sales of AI personal-computer laptops surged more than 300 per cent year-on-year in the first hour of the Nov 11 checkout period. Su said the tokens' relatively long expiry periods could spur users to stock up, but warned that rapid changes in AI products may make consumers wary of prepaying for services at risk of being replaced or retired.

Singles Day, which has run since 2009 in an effort to spur consumer spending, earned total revenue of 1.70 trillion yuan (S$327 billion) across platforms in 2025, according to third party data provider Syntun. The event has grown into the world's largest shopping festival, with Alibaba and JD.com among the major platforms offering AI-related products this year.