China’s State-Backed Gig Stations: A Last Resort for Older Workers Displaced by Economic Shifts

China has established thousands of government-backed gig stations to formalize casual labor, but these sites are increasingly becoming a last resort for older workers displaced by economic changes. Many face low wages, unstable work, and limited alternatives, highlighting the challenges of an aging workforce in a rapidly evolving economy.

Thousands of state-backed gig stations have emerged across China , connecting older workers —many of whom have been excluded from stable employment—to low-wage manual labor. These government-supported sites serve as hiring hubs where day laborers seek short-term, ad-hoc jobs.

The focus here is on those forced into this precarious work rather than those voluntarily entering the broader gig economy. In Xinqiao, a town on the outskirts of Shanghai, workers gather before dawn at one such gig station, pressing against metal railings in hopes of securing a day’s work. Most are in their 50s and 60s, carrying tools like shovels, spades, and cleaning supplies.

The site is one of roughly 9,000 government-backed gig stations established nationwide in recent years, part of an effort to formalize China’s vast casual labor market, which now exceeds 240 million workers—about 30% of the country’s workforce. However, these stations are increasingly absorbing workers displaced from more stable jobs due to economic shifts, such as the property downturn, factory automation, and relocations. For many, gig work is not a choice but a last resort.

Xu, a 66-year-old migrant worker from Henan province, lines up daily at the Xinqiao gig station, hoping to be selected for tasks like landscaping, rubbish clearance, or ditch digging. Most workers at these stations lack certifications, and skilled laborers often find work through informal networks rather than these stations. Xu, who earns around 200 yuan (US$29) on a good day, describes the work as the dirtiest and hardest for the lowest wages.

He left his factory job a decade ago when age restrictions made stable employment impossible. Now, he relies on gig work to cover basic expenses, including 50 yuan (US$7) a day for rent. The gig stations operate as a daily lottery, with foremen selecting workers based on appearance and strength. Those not picked often wait for hours, sometimes in vain.

The system reflects broader challenges in China’s labor market, where older workers face limited options and economic instability





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