China's Tuanbo: The Rise of Group Livestreaming and its Challenges

China's group livestreaming industry, known as tuanbo, is experiencing rapid growth, attracting young performers who compete for viewers and rankings. The industry, which blends traditional idol shows and the livestreaming economy, offers performers the potential for high earnings but also faces challenges such as intense competition and unstable incomes.

China 's booming group livestreaming industry, known as tuanbo, is attracting young performers who compete for eyeballs and rankings. These performances, featuring dancing, singing, and interactive elements, are driven by virtual gifts and a leaderboard system.

The industry, which has seen rapid growth from 15 billion yuan in 2025 to 40 billion yuan this year, is a blend of traditional idol shows and the booming livestreaming economy. Performers can earn anywhere from a few thousand yuan to over 100,000 yuan per month, with virtual gifts playing a significant role in boosting their rankings and visibility. The industry, however, is not without its challenges.

Performers face intense competition, long hours, and the pressure to maintain their online presence. The industry's appeal lies in its glamour and visibility, but behind the polished performances, there is a reality of unstable incomes and relentless pressure to stay relevant





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Tuanbo Livestreaming Group Performance Virtual Gifts China Entertainment Youth Employment

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