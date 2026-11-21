China's Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang will visit Singapore from Nov 22 to 23, 2026, to co-chair the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong. The leaders will also chair three joint steering councils and review flagship bilateral projects.

China's Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang will make an official visit to Singapore from Nov 22 to 23, 2026, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

During the two-day visit, Ding and Gan will co-chair several key bilateral meetings on Nov 23. The apex meeting is the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, or JCBC. It is the highest-level bilateral platform between Singapore and China and is convened annually to review cooperation between the two countries. The Nov 23 programme also includes three joint steering councils.

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Joint Steering Councils Review Flagship Projects

These are the 27th Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council, the 18th Tianjin Eco-City Joint Steering Council, and the 10th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity Joint Steering Council. The three JSCs will review the progress of their respective flagship government-to-government projects and discuss ways to further advance their development. The leaders will also review the Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative, and discuss new ways to grow cooperation.

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This year's JCBC will be held under the theme Innovating Together for New Opportunities. The theme reflects both countries' commitment to deepening cooperation and exploring new areas of growth for mutual benefit.

Bilateral Meetings Hosted During Singapore Visit

In addition to the meetings, Gan will hold a bilateral meeting with Ding and host a welcome lunch on Nov 23. Ding is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, as well as Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, during his visit. The JCBC was launched by then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and Premier Wen Jiabao in November 2003, and first held in China in 2004.

In December 2025, Gan and Ding co-chaired the JCBC in the south-western Chinese city of Chongqing. The annual forum allows both sides to review existing collaboration and chart future cooperation. Singapore and China are expected to use the meetings to take stock of long-standing projects and explore new areas of mutual benefit.