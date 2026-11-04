China says avoiding new Middle East hostilities is top priority after Trump threatens Iran

China has made avoiding a return to hostilities in the Middle East a top priority after Donald Trump threatened Iran, hosting talks with Iranian, Omani and Saudi officials in Beijing and planning shuttle diplomacy in November.

China said on Nov 4 that avoiding a return to hostilities in the Middle East is a top priority in its diplomatic efforts with countries in the region.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh war threat against Iran over the weekend. Beijing has stepped up efforts in recent days to resolve the eight-month-long crisis. The Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference on Nov 4 that the top priority is to avoid the resumption of hostilities in the Middle East that would bring disaster to the region's people.

Also read China urges political solution in Middle East as Wang Yi meets Iranian Omani and Saudi officials

Beijing will support Iran and the US in resolving disputes through negotiations, Mao Ning said. She added that China will promote finding a political settlement to the Yemen issue and help reach a proper and comprehensive solution for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. China, a top economic partner of Iran, hosted back-to-back meetings on Nov 2 with Iranian, Omani and Saudi officials in Beijing. During those meetings, Beijing urged a return to the negotiating table.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for shipping lanes to be protected and urged a spirit of reason in separate meetings with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban and Iran's Ali Bagheri Kani. Bagheri Kani is the deputy secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. Chinese leader Xi Jinping also met Oman's Sultan for talks in Beijing this week. During that meeting, Xi warned against the Middle East becoming a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry.

Later in November, Beijing will send its Middle East envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a news briefing that these are shuttle diplomacy visits aimed at promoting peace talks and easing tensions. The diplomatic push reflects China's growing role in Middle East affairs. Beijing wants Iran and the US to talk and to ease tensions in Yemen and the Strait of Hormuz.

China Focuses On Strait Of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital shipping route for global oil supplies. China has a strong interest in keeping the waterway open and secure. Mao Ning said China supports negotiations between Iran and the United States. She also said China wants a political settlement to the Yemen issue.

The meetings in Beijing brought together officials from Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia. China has urged all sides to return to negotiations. Wang Yi called for protected shipping lanes during his meetings. He also urged a spirit of reason from all parties involved.

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Xi Jinping's warning about major-country rivalry highlights China's concern about outside powers inflaming regional tensions. The Chinese leader met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov 2. The planned shuttle diplomacy visits in November will take China's Middle East envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The goal is to promote peace talks and ease tensions.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson said the visits are part of efforts aimed at promoting peace talks and easing tensions. The envoy will travel later in November. Beijing's efforts come as the crisis in the Middle East has lasted eight months. China has stepped up its diplomatic activity in recent days.

Mao Ning told reporters that avoiding a resumption of hostilities is the top priority. She said new fighting would bring disaster to the region's people. China will support Iran and the US in resolving disputes through negotiations. Beijing will also promote a political settlement to the Yemen issue.

China wants to help reach a proper and comprehensive solution for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a key route for oil shipments. The back-to-back meetings on Nov 2 included Iranian, Omani and Saudi officials. China urged a return to the negotiating table.

Wang Yi met separately with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban and Iran's Ali Bagheri Kani. He called for shipping lanes to be protected and urged a spirit of reason. Xi Jinping met Oman's Sultan for talks in Beijing this week. He warned against the Middle East becoming a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry.

Beijing Steps Up Diplomatic Push

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the shuttle diplomacy visits are aimed at promoting peace talks and easing tensions. The envoy will visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in November. China's diplomatic push follows Trump's fresh war threat against Iran over the weekend. Beijing wants to prevent a return to hostilities.

The crisis has lasted eight months. China has stepped up efforts in recent days to resolve it. Mao Ning said the top priority is to avoid the resumption of hostilities. She said such a return would bring disaster to the region's people.

Beijing will support Iran and the US in resolving disputes through negotiations. China will promote finding a political settlement to the Yemen issue. China will help reach a proper and comprehensive solution for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a critical chokepoint for global oil trade.

China hosted back-to-back meetings on Nov 2 with Iranian, Omani and Saudi officials. Beijing urged a return to the negotiating table. Wang Yi called for shipping lanes to be protected. He urged a spirit of reason in separate meetings with al-Aiban and Bagheri Kani.

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Xi Jinping met Oman's Sultan for talks in Beijing this week. He warned against the Middle East becoming a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry. Later in November, Beijing will send its Middle East envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The visits are part of shuttle diplomacy aimed at promoting peace talks and easing tensions.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a news briefing about the planned visits. The envoy will travel to all three countries. China's efforts reflect its role as a top economic partner of Iran. Beijing has strong ties with Tehran.

The eight-month-long crisis has prompted China to step up diplomatic efforts. Beijing wants to prevent new fighting. Mao Ning said China supports Iran and the US in resolving disputes through negotiations. She also said China wants a political settlement to the Yemen issue.

China wants to help reach a proper and comprehensive solution for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is vital for oil shipments. The meetings in Beijing on Nov 2 included officials from Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia. China urged all sides to return to negotiations.

Wang Yi met with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban. He also met with Iran's Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. Xi Jinping met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov 2. He warned against the region becoming a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry.

Shuttle Diplomacy To Ease Tensions

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the shuttle diplomacy visits are aimed at promoting peace talks and easing tensions. The envoy will travel in November. China's diplomatic push comes after Trump issued a fresh war threat against Iran over the weekend. Beijing wants to avoid a return to hostilities.

The crisis has lasted eight months. China has stepped up efforts in recent days to resolve it. Mao Ning said the top priority is to avoid the resumption of hostilities. She said new fighting would bring disaster to the region's people.

Beijing will support Iran and the US in resolving disputes through negotiations. China will also promote finding a political settlement to the Yemen issue. China will help reach a proper and comprehensive solution for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a key route for global oil supplies.

China hosted back-to-back meetings on Nov 2 with Iranian, Omani and Saudi officials. Beijing urged a return to the negotiating table. Wang Yi called for shipping lanes to be protected and urged a spirit of reason. He met separately with al-Aiban and Bagheri Kani.

Xi Jinping met Oman's Sultan for talks in Beijing this week. He warned against the Middle East becoming a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry. Later in November, Beijing will send its Middle East envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The visits are part of shuttle diplomacy aimed at promoting peace talks and easing tensions.