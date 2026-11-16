China Says First Xi-Trump-Putin Meeting in Shenzhen Has Groundbreaking Significance

China's Foreign Ministry says the first face-to-face trilateral meeting of the Chinese, US and Russian leaders will be held Thursday in Shenzhen during the APEC summit and carries groundbreaking significance for world peace and stability.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that this week's trilateral meeting between the Chinese, US and Russian leaders is of groundbreaking significance and will promote world peace and stability.

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Thursday in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the site of this week's APEC summit. Trump will raise efforts to reduce nuclear arms at the meeting, the White House said last week. China has rebuffed attempts to talk about nuclear arms with Russia and the US, which have the largest stockpiles of such weapons.

Also read Xi, Trump and Putin to Hold First Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen on November 19

First Trilateral Meeting of China US and Russia

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing this would be the first face-to-face meeting among the heads of state of China, Russia and the US. She said the three leaders will exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, which is of groundbreaking significance. Under the current circumstances, the three countries bear an important responsibility to co-operate in addressing global challenges and to promote world peace and stability, Mao said.

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Stronger communication among China, Russia and the US, along with managing differences and stabilising relations, serves the interests of all three countries, she added. Mao said the meeting also meets the expectations of the international community and helps stabilise the global situation and advance dialogue and co-operation. She did not give details of what exactly is on the agenda for the trilateral meeting.

UN Supports Nuclear Denuclearisation Efforts

Speaking in Manila on Monday, UN chief Antonio Guterres said the United Nations is prepared to support any denuclearisation effort that may arise from the summit meeting of the three countries. The UN has long advocated nuclear disarmament, warning that rising geopolitical tension and growing rivalry among major powers have fuelled global nuclear risks. China has said it was more appropriate for Russia and the US to speak directly because of their large arsenals.

A new pop art painting dubbed Shenzhen 26 by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko, depicting Trump, Putin and Xi and dedicated to the upcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen, was unveiled in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Nov 12.