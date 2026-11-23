China has sentenced an official surnamed Ma to death for spying for a foreign intelligence service, saying he leaked state secrets while stationed abroad and received over one million yuan. The case was publicized as a warning to officials.

China has sentenced an official in its central apparatus to death for leaking state secrets to a foreign country, according to an anonymized report published on Monday (Nov 23) by a state-affiliated social media account.

Baomiguan, an account overseen by China's National Administration of State Secrets Protection, said an administrative official identified only by his surname Ma was recruited by a foreign spy agency while serving abroad. The official was stripped of political rights for life and ordered to forfeit all personal property, the post said. An unspecified court handed down the death penalty after he was found guilty of espionage.

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Official Sent Over 100 Intelligence Reports

After returning to China, Ma allegedly sent out over 100 intelligence reports at his handler's direction, including 35 items later deemed state secrets. The operation was described as long-running. He received over one million yuan (about $150,000 or S$193,000) for his efforts, according to the post. Ma met a foreign intelligence officer identified as Kailin while stationed overseas.

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He provided sensitive information including an internal telephone directory, the post said. Kailin later introduced him to another intelligence officer identified as Tang Zheng. Tang Zheng threatened to report Ma's previous illegal conduct to Chinese authorities unless he cooperated, the post said. The official eventually agreed to supply confidential material using a dedicated laptop.

The identities of the body for which Ma worked and the foreign intelligence agency were not disclosed. Nor were the duration of Ma's alleged spying, the timing of his arrest and sentencing, or whether he had already been executed. Reuters could not independently verify the report, which portrayed Ma as having been lured into spying through relationship-building, financial incentives and coercion.

Espionage Warning Spreads on Weibo

The case, widely shared by state media, was briefly the top-trending topic on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday morning. The disclosure serves as an admonition to China's vast bureaucracy as Beijing intensifies warnings about foreign espionage. The state secrecy regulator and the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China's main intelligence-gathering and counter-espionage agency, have increasingly turned to social media in recent years. They aim to warn officials not to become informants or spies.

A prominent account run by the otherwise opaque MSS regularly publishes similar anonymized accounts of officials accused of spying for foreign countries. Many cases result in prison, while a small number result in the death penalty. The posts are typically widely circulated online and amplified by state media coverage. The post urged officials to guard against approaches involving personal ties, financial rewards and threats.

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Chinese authorities have publicized other death sentences in espionage cases. In March 2025, they disclosed that a former research institute employee surnamed Liu had been sentenced to death for espionage and illegally providing state secrets. The latest announcement comes amid heightened attention to espionage involving China. In 2025 and 2026, the US CIA published videos seeking informants in the Chinese bureaucracy and military.

CIA Recruitment Videos Condemned by Beijing

The videos included detailed Chinese-language instructions on how to make contact securely. Beijing called the videos a damning confession of the CIA's efforts to obtain other countries' secrets. The struggle on the hidden front has never ceased, and intelligence agencies' methods have become increasingly deceptive, Monday's post said.

We must remain constantly alert to national security risks, strengthen party discipline and awareness of confidentiality, keep our social, personal and friendship circles free of undue influence, strictly observe workplace rules, and guard against being targeted and exploited, it said.