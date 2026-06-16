China Shock 2.0: Surging Exports Threaten Europe's Economy as G7 Confronts Trade Surge

China's record trade surplus and redirected exports toward Europe are sparking fears of a new China Shock, prompting G7 leaders to consider coordinated action against Beijing's trade practices.

For eight years, the United States has imposed extensive tariffs on Chinese goods, sparking what has been described as an economic conflict. However, rather than curbing China's export engine, these measures have merely redirected the flow of goods.

Now, Chinese products are flooding into Europe and other Asian markets, raising alarms about a potential European version of the China Shock that devastated American manufacturing in the early 2000s. Despite ongoing U.S. sanctions, China achieved a record global trade surplus of $1.2 trillion last year. French President Emmanuel Macron has openly stated that Chinese exports are "literally killing a large part of the European industry," acknowledging Europe's delayed response.

This issue is now a central agenda item for the upcoming G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, where leaders aim to devise a coordinated strategy to address the surge. Options under discussion include the possibility of the European Union and other allies raising their own tariff barriers against Chinese imports. Currently, the EU applies relatively low baseline tariffs under World Trade Organization rules, though targeted measures exist for sectors like electric vehicles, where duties can reach 35 percent.

Maurice Obstfeld, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and former IMF chief economist, warned that if China does not rein in its export growth, it will provoke a worldwide protectionist backlash, especially if geopolitical tensions and economic disruptions worsen. HSBC economist Taylor Wang added that a trade dispute between China and the EU could jeopardize Chinese exports, as Europe is a major market for Chinese electric vehicles, solar panels, and lithium-ion batteries.

European leaders also hope to persuade former U.S. President Donald Trump to stop imposing tariffs on allies like the EU and Canada and instead collaborate in countering China's trade practices. The original China Shock began around 2001 when China joined the WTO, gaining low-tariff access to key markets. Studies by economists David Autor, David Dorn, and Gordon Hanson linked the competition to the loss of 2.4 million U.S. jobs. Today, China's role in global trade is dramatically larger.

From a four percent share of world goods exports in 2000, China now commands sixteen percent-the highest globally-making its policies vastly more impactful. The nature of competition has also evolved; China now exports high-tech products such as electric vehicles, batteries, advanced machinery, software, and scientific instruments, directly challenging advanced economies.

Research from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that Chinese exports compete with nearly 58 percent of exports from eurozone countries, up from 46 percent in 2000. Cornell economist Eswar Prasad describes this as a second China shock where Chinese firms dominate across the manufacturing spectrum, from low-tech to high-tech, hurting countries that relied on high-value manufacturing for revival. Germany, a traditional export powerhouse, has been particularly hard hit.

Once a major beneficiary of exports to China, Germany now runs a trade deficit with China, as Chinese goods outsell German products in key sectors like industrial machinery, construction equipment, automobiles, and chemicals. This competition has contributed to economic stagnation in Germany, with minimal growth in recent years and contractions in 2023 and 2024. While the United States remains vulnerable, its exposure is somewhat reduced compared to the 2000s due to earlier adjustments and continued policy measures





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