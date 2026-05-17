China steps up cooperation as cyber scam networks shift to Sri Lanka

China has acknowledged the geographical shift of cyber scam networks from Southeast Asia to Sri Lanka as the new base of operations. The criminal groups behind the compounds have expanded operations into multiple languages, and the vast scale of these operations has become clearer with police receiving a high number of daily calls. Efforts are being made to tackle the growing problem through deporting foreigners who overstay their visa and ensuring those who engage in online crime are 'punished by our courts'.

China has acknowledged the geographical shift of cyber scam networks from Southeast Asia to Sri Lanka as the new base of operations, with prison guards escorting suspected scam operators to a prison.

Authorities have arrested a large number of foreign nationals, mainly from China, Vietnam, and India, for alleged involvement in cybercrime, and the criminal groups behind the compounds have expanded operations into multiple languages. The vast scale of these operations has become clearer with police receiving a high number of daily calls, and immigration authorities playing a larger role in investigations to tackle the growing problem





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China Sri Lanka Cyberscam Crimes Foreign Nationals Arrangements Visa Regime Investment Penalties

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