China's massive renewable energy expansion creates an 'electron gap' that threatens US AI dominance. Ming Yang Smart Energy leads offshore wind efforts while OpenAI warns of infrastructure constraints.

China is accelerating its renewable energy infrastructure at a scale that is reshaping the global artificial intelligence rivalry, creating what tech leaders are calling an " electron gap" that threatens American technological supremacy. The driving force behind this surge includes ambitious projects like Ming Yang Smart Energy's OceanX floating wind platform, which stands seventy kilometers off China's southern coast and rises as tall as a seventy-three-storey building. This engineering feat highlights Beijing's strategy to generate massive amounts of clean power to fuel its rapidly expanding data centre ecosystem, even as Washington seeks to restrict access to advanced semiconductors.

Ming Yang Smart Energy Leads Offshore Wind Innovation

Ming Yang Smart Energy's OceanX platform represents a significant leap in offshore wind technology, designed to harness stronger and steadier winds in deep waters that are inaccessible to fixed-foundation turbines. The structure, which took a five-hour round trip by speedboat to reach from the mainland, uses three heavy cables tethered to the ocean floor to stabilize two giant wind turbines perched on a V-shaped frame. According to the China Classification Society, a state-owned enterprise that sets technical rules for ships and offshore installations, the platform is the largest of its kind and operates at a fraction of the cost of similar American and European competitors. Having successfully passed technical reviews, including weathering three Category 5 super typhoons, the project demonstrates China's ability to execute complex infrastructure projects with speed and cost-efficiency that Western rivals have yet to match.

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China Expands Electricity Capacity at Record Speed

China generated 10.6 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025, representing roughly a third of global output and 2.4 times as much as the United States. In that same year alone, Beijing added electricity-generating capacity equivalent to more than three times France's entire installed base, signaling an unprecedented pace of industrial expansion. Under the Five-Year Plan announced in June, which covers the period from 2026 to 2030, China aims to add a further 1,500 gigawatts of electricity-generating capacity. This target exceeds the total installed capacity of the entire European Union, with two-thirds of this new growth explicitly targeted at renewable sources. Ming Yang plans to break its own record by commissioning an even larger floating twin turbine platform with a total capacity of 50MW, which will be triple that of OceanX, as early as 2027, according to chairman Zhang Chuanwei.

OpenAI and Tech Leaders Warn of US Infrastructure Lag

The energy disparity has alarmed prominent figures in the American technology sector, with OpenAI explicitly warning that the "electron gap" with China threatens US leadership in artificial intelligence. OpenAI stated in a recent address that the United States cannot maintain its AI advantage if the power deficit persists, arguing that the ability to build new energy capacity is trapped in a regulatory chokehold. Training and running AI models require vast numbers of specialized chips working together in data centres, consuming enormous amounts of electricity both to perform calculations and to keep equipment cool. Elon Musk, whose company xAI is building power-hungry supercomputers in the US, has identified electricity as the key constraint on AI growth and predicted that China will eventually far exceed the rest of the world in computing power partly because it generates more electricity and is adding capacity much faster.

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US Grid Constraints and Supply Chain Dependencies

For the United States, the primary constraint is how quickly its electricity infrastructure can keep pace with the AI boom, as new data centres require grid connections, transmission lines, and other infrastructure that can take years to deliver. The International Energy Agency estimates that building transmission lines in advanced economies can take four to eight years, while waiting times for critical grid components have doubled over the past three years. Wen Yonggang, a professor and President's Chair of Data Science at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, noted that the US does not even make enough transformers needed for power plants and the grid, relying heavily on imports from other countries including China. Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt told the US Congress in 2025 that America needed energy in all forms, including renewable and non-renewable sources, to win the AI race against China.

Strategic Trade-offs in the Global AI Race

The "electron gap" creates a consequential trade-off in the US-China technology race, where America's lead in advanced chips produced by Nvidia may be constrained by the speed of power supply. While the US relies on proprietary high-efficiency processors, China's rapid electricity buildout could give it more scope to deploy larger numbers of less efficient domestic processors without falling behind in total computational power. This dynamic shifts the competitive advantage from pure chip architecture to energy infrastructure and manufacturing scale. As Ming Yang Smart Energy chairman Zhang Chuanwei asserted, the Chinese approach allows the country to achieve engineering feats that other nations, including the US, cannot currently copy or surpass. This infrastructure disparity suggests that the next phase of the AI rivalry will be defined as much by power grid resilience as by semiconductor innovation.