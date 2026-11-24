China says Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO does not remove malicious US risks, as Beijing weighs its response to chip curbs and a trade truce due Jan 10.

China said Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia chief executive officer does not remove the malicious risks hanging over US-China relations, urging Beijing to remain vigilant as it weighs how to respond to sweeping American chip restrictions.

The warning came from the nationalistic Global Times newspaper less than three hours after Nvidia's board announced Huang's reinstatement, just a little more than a week after his resignation. The board said it received input from senior levels of the United States government before reaching its decision. President Donald Trump said the country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA to ensure the success of the company and the American economy.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation over alleged affair with suspected Chinese spy

Wall Street Approves Nvidia Leadership Return

Huang's comeback followed Trump's personal intervention, a sequence that has gone from rise to fall to rise again. A US$1 trillion valuation gain after the news showed Wall Street's approval of a Nvidia it sees as back on track. Citi analyst Atif Malik wrote that the move restores continuity across Nvidia's product roadmap, customer relationships and supplier partnerships and lowers the leadership risk that drove part of recent multiple compression. Still, Chinese state media was quick to sound caution.

The Global Times published a commentary after midnight in Beijing urging China to remain vigilant, saying malicious attempts to sow discord in China-US relations will not automatically disappear simply because Huang has been reinstated. The next round of witch hunts could include investigation letters, delays in export licenses and congressional hearings, the article added. The comments reflect likely unease in China over the depth of anti-China sentiment exposed by Huang's downfall.

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His return also does little to resolve a more urgent dilemma for Beijing: how to respond to sweeping new US restrictions over access to advanced Nvidia chips, while risking a trade truce set to expire Jan 10. An immediate test comes on Nov 27, when China's suspension of a ban on exports of gallium, germanium and antimony to the United States expires. China imposed the ban in December 2024 after Washington tightened restrictions on its semiconductor industry.

The minerals are crucial for products ranging from semiconductors to ammunition, and China's dominance of their production gives Beijing leverage over US supplies. The US rules target Chinese companies' access to chips through overseas data centres and shipments via Singapore and several other countries. Strict enforcement could cut off a major source of computing power needed to produce cutting-edge AI models as China seeks to catch up with leading American labs.

US Blacklists Singapore Firm Amid Scandal

Washington also blacklisted Megaspeed International, the Singapore-based company at the centre of the scandal that led to Huang's initial removal, and several related entities. Sun Chenghao, a fellow at Tsinghua University's Centre for International Security and Strategy, said Huang's reinstatement may influence the timing and tone of Beijing's response, but he expects limited change in its underlying calculation.

Lizzi C. Lee, a fellow on the Chinese economy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said this is not a sign of softening US technology policy toward China. Congressional momentum toward tighter restrictions is still moving ahead. She added that if anything, the controversy could have the opposite effect: intensifying scrutiny of Nvidia and its relationship with the administration.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a prominent China hawk, said Congress would pass a series of overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control Bills one way or the other. US lawmakers have criticised Nvidia's decision and vowed to pursue congressional investigations. Huang is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec 3. An SEC investigation into accounting practices, according to a Reuters report last week, also needs to continue to its meticulous conclusion.

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Senator Chuck Schumer posted on X that Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out national security for financial gain. The Nvidia board, which has been thoroughly humiliated by this turn of events, stressed its internal investigation would continue. The company mentioned its recently formed National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

Nvidia Faces Governance Disaster and Red Flags

The furore around Huang's actions revealed more about the company he built and the governance disaster he presided over. The 60 direct reports were one significant red flag of a company poorly built. The other is what looks to be an exceedingly lax approach to ensuring the company's chips did not get into the hands of US adversaries. There was also the matter of Huang's extramarital affairs with subordinates and one suspected Chinese spy.

Trump's successful push to reinstall Huang offers Beijing some vindication for cultivating ties with the president, even as the two countries clash over technology restrictions. George Chen, a partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group, said Donald Trump remains the most influential political figure in America and, in many respects, the most consequential variable in the trajectory of US-China relations.

That strategy was on display last week, when China lavished hospitality on Trump during his visit to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and praised his effort to steady bilateral ties as one for the history books during their third summit of the year. Some Chinese commentators are already portraying Huang's return as evidence that Trump retains the power to deliver despite his party's midterm election losses.

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, wrote on X that it marks that President Trump has steadied his position after the midterm election debacle and rebuilt his defensive line. Investors seem unconcerned that Trump, who has a personal investment in Nvidia, has now played kingmaker for two US chip giants. The first was Intel last summer, in the kind of meddling that would have once produced howls of discontent.

Business as usual would be a grave mistake for Nvidia and the broader economy. Huang's urgent job is to start reorganising Nvidia so it can survive without him.