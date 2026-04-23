China Woman Missing for 28 Years Found Buried at Shopping Mall; Couple Arrested

The remains of Wu Yanping, who disappeared in 1997, were discovered during mall renovations in Sichuan, China. Police have arrested a couple, Chen Mouyu and Yang Fugen, who confessed to her murder motivated by debt.

The discovery of skeletal remains during mall renovations in Sichuan Province, China , has brought a decades-old missing person case to a chilling conclusion. Workers unearthed the remains of Wu Yanping, a clothing merchant who vanished in 1997, buried within a flowerbed at a shopping mall.

The remains, fully skeletal, indicate Wu had been deceased for over two decades. Initial reports suggest she was wearing winter clothing – red and black in color – at the time of her death. This unsettling find has reignited a police investigation that had grown cold over the years, ultimately leading to the arrest of two suspects. Wu Yanping’s disappearance in February 1997 deeply affected her son and prompted an initial police investigation that yielded no results.

She was last seen after a meal with her son, leaving her shop under the pretense of meeting someone who had invited her out. The case remained unsolved for 28 years, a constant source of anguish for her family. The recent construction at the mall provided the unexpected breakthrough. Following the discovery of the remains, investigators meticulously reviewed old case files and interviewed long-time shopkeepers in the area, seeking any overlooked details from the day Wu disappeared.

A crucial lead emerged from a former shop assistant, Xiao Zhou, who identified a potential suspect: Chen Yifen, later known as Chen Mouyu. Investigators quickly discovered that the suspects had a possible financial motive, as Wu’s remains were found without any jewelry, suggesting robbery.

However, the initial trail of Chen Yifen quickly went cold, as it was discovered she had changed her identity and even undergone plastic surgery in an attempt to evade detection. The persistence of law enforcement eventually paid off. In September 2025, authorities were alerted that Chen Mouyu was attempting to flee the country through Shanghai airport, en route to South Korea.

She was immediately apprehended, and a subsequent search of her residence in Shanghai led to the arrest of her husband, Yang Fugen. Under interrogation, Yang confessed to the horrific crime. He revealed that he and his wife were deeply in debt due to failing business ventures and owed Wu Yanping 40,000 yuan (approximately $7,484 USD). Driven by desperation, they conspired to lure Wu to the mall’s rooftop, where they tragically strangled her to death and stole her jewelry.

Confronted with Yang’s confession and mounting evidence, Chen Mouyu eventually admitted her involvement in the murder as well. The case highlights the enduring power of forensic investigation and the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to bring closure to even the coldest of cases. The arrests bring a measure of justice to Wu Yanping’s family after nearly three decades of uncertainty and grief, and serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of financial desperation and criminal intent





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Missing Person Murder China Sichuan Arrest Debt Cold Case

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