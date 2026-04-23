China Woman Missing for 28 Years Found Buried in Mall Flowerbed; Suspect Underwent Plastic Surgery

The skeletal remains of Wu Yanping, who disappeared in 1997, were discovered during mall renovations in Sichuan, China. Police investigations led to the arrest of a couple, Chen Mouyu and Yang Fugen, who confessed to murdering Wu Yanping over a debt of 40,000 yuan. Chen Mouyu had undergone plastic surgery and changed her name in an attempt to evade capture.

A decades-old mystery has been tragically resolved in China with the discovery of the remains of Wu Yanping, a woman who vanished in 1997. Construction workers renovating a shopping mall in Sichuan province unearthed skeletal remains in a flowerbed, leading to a police investigation that has finally brought closure to a 28-year-old case.

The remains, identified as those of Wu Yanping, were found wearing remnants of winter clothing, indicating she likely died shortly after her disappearance over two decades ago. Wu Yanping was a local clothing merchant known in the community, and her sudden vanishing left her son and authorities baffled. Initial police efforts in 1997 yielded no substantial leads, and the case eventually went cold, leaving a family in perpetual uncertainty.

The recent discovery reignited the investigation, prompting police to meticulously review old case files and interview long-time business owners in the area. A crucial breakthrough came from a former shop assistant, Xiao Zhou, who provided the name of a potential suspect: Chen Yifen.

However, investigators soon discovered that Chen Yifen had seemingly disappeared, having changed her name to Mouyu and even undergone plastic surgery in an apparent attempt to evade detection. This deliberate effort to alter her appearance underscored the gravity of the situation and suggested a calculated attempt to conceal her involvement. The investigation took a significant turn when authorities received information in September 2025 that Chen Mouyu was attempting to flee the country through Shanghai airport, en route to South Korea.

This prompted immediate action, leading to her arrest in Shanghai on September 27th. Her husband, Yang Fugen, was apprehended the following day and quickly confessed to their involvement in Wu Yanping’s murder. Yang Fugen’s confession revealed a desperate motive rooted in financial hardship. He admitted that he and his wife were deeply in debt due to failing business ventures and owed Wu Yanping 40,000 yuan (approximately S$7,484).

Facing mounting pressure to repay the debt around the Lunar New Year, they devised a sinister plan to eliminate Wu Yanping and steal her jewelry. They lured her to the rooftop of the shopping mall under false pretenses and tragically strangled her to death, subsequently taking her valuables. Confronted with the overwhelming evidence and her husband’s confession, Chen Mouyu eventually broke down and admitted her own role in the crime.

The case highlights the enduring power of investigative work and the relentless pursuit of justice, even decades after a crime has been committed. The discovery provides a measure of closure for Wu Yanping’s family, who have endured nearly three decades of uncertainty and grief. The meticulous investigation, spanning years and involving advanced techniques like tracking a suspect who underwent plastic surgery, demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement to resolving even the most challenging cold cases





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