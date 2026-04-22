China Zoo Offers Guests Nighttime Views of Tigers From Within Enclosure

Hesheng Forest Zoo in China is allowing guests to stay in rooms directly overlooking tiger enclosures, separated only by multiple layers of reinforced glass. The rooms, costing around $24 a night, have sparked both excitement and safety concerns online.

A unique and somewhat daring tourism venture has emerged in China , offering visitors an unprecedented opportunity to spend the night in rooms directly adjacent to tiger enclosures.

Hesheng Forest Zoo in Henan province is now providing 'tiger-view' rooms, allowing guests to observe Siberian, golden Bengal, and white tigers from the comfort and safety of their accommodations. These rooms, priced at 168 yuan (approximately US$24) per night, feature expansive floor-to-ceiling windows constructed with multiple layers of professional-grade glass, creating a barrier between humans and the powerful predators.

The zoo currently boasts 30 such rooms, all of which have been fully booked in anticipation of the May holidays, demonstrating a significant public interest in this novel experience. A zoo worker confirmed to Dahe Daily that the rooms are situated directly within the tiger enclosure, providing an immersive and intimate viewing experience. The design prioritizes safety, with the windows being described as bulletproof and blast-resistant.

The worker emphasized that even bullets are incapable of penetrating the glass, and an additional layer of security is provided by electric wires installed around the windows. These wires are designed to deliver a non-lethal shock should a tiger attempt to make too close contact with the glass barrier, ensuring both the safety of the guests and the well-being of the animals.

This level of security has been verified by local tourism authorities, who have confirmed that the rooms have passed rigorous safety inspections and meet all required standards. The concept has quickly gained traction on Chinese social media platforms, sparking a mix of curiosity, amusement, and concern among netizens.

Many users have shared humorous observations, such as the potential shock of being greeted by a tiger’s gaze in the morning, while others have playfully suggested that the tigers are now able to observe humans within enclosures for a change. The viral nature of the rooms has drawn comparisons to another recent incident involving a hotel in Chongqing, which was forced to discontinue its 'red panda wake-up call' service due to animal welfare and safety concerns.

The initiative has also prompted discussion among wildlife experts. Professor Zhang Minghai, from the Northeast Forestry University's School of Wildlife and Protected Areas, and director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration Feline Research Center, expressed his belief that the tiger-viewing rooms are unlikely to have negative effects on the tigers, provided that their living space remains adequate and the safety barriers are effective.

He reasoned that if the tigers’ habitat is not compromised and the glass barriers are secure, the rooms should not pose a threat to their well-being. This assessment offers a degree of reassurance amidst the public debate surrounding the ethical implications of such a venture. The Hesheng Forest Zoo’s approach represents a bold attempt to blend wildlife conservation with tourism, offering a unique and potentially educational experience for visitors.

However, ongoing monitoring and adherence to strict safety protocols will be crucial to ensure the long-term welfare of the tigers and the continued success of this innovative project. The popularity of these rooms highlights a growing demand for immersive wildlife experiences, but also underscores the importance of responsible tourism practices that prioritize animal welfare and safety





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